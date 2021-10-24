https://ria.ru/20211023/polyana-1755973507.html

Bilateral traffic in the direction of Krasnaya Polyana will be restored on October 24

Bilateral traffic in the direction of Krasnaya Polyana will be restored on October 24 – RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021

Bilateral traffic in the direction of Krasnaya Polyana will be restored on October 24

The previous two-way traffic will be restored instead of the new one-way traffic on the highways in the direction to Krasnaya Polyana on October 24, the press service of Uprdor reports … RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021

2021-10-23T20: 44

2021-10-23T20: 44

2021-10-24T00: 03

society

sochi

Krasnaya Polyana

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/17/1755945094_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_801b4e64ee056ab7b77195d0dfd14967.jpg

SOCHI, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The previous two-way traffic will be restored instead of the new one-way traffic on the highways in the direction to Krasnaya Polyana on October 24, the press service of Urdor Chernomorye reports. on both routes, “the message says. It is noted that it is planned to restore two-way traffic on the A-149 route on October 23 closer to midnight. Along with this, traffic on the Adler-Alpika-Service highway will be suspended with the switch of all transport traffic from the center of Adler, Krasnaya Polyana and Esto-Sadok to the federal road A-149. Krasnaya Polyana and Adler – Alpika-Service. This caused discontent among local residents: according to the regional media, they staged a protest and blocked the road. As RIA Novosti was told in Urdor Chernomorye, road signs regulating the rules of two-way traffic will continue to be installed for the safety of motorists on both sections of the federal highway. Signs previously intended for one-way traffic will be dismantled. Later, the mayor of Sochi, Aleksey Kopaigorodsky, decided to cancel the one-way traffic, promising Sochi residents to restore the old two-lane road scheme. On October 9, on the Adler-Alpika-Service highway, an accident occurred with the participation of a car with which TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak was traveling … Mercedes Sobchak drove into the oncoming lane and collided with Volkswagen. One Volkswagen passenger died on the spot, the second and the driver were hospitalized. The driver of the car, Sobchak, pleaded guilty and is now under house arrest.

https://ria.ru/20211012/trassa-1754204631.html

sochi

Krasnaya Polyana

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Spontaneous action of residents of Sochi against one-way traffic on the highway The Sochi authorities have abandoned an attempt to introduce one-way traffic on the highway in the direction of Krasnaya Polyana. The day before, one-way traffic was launched in test mode on two sections of federal highways: Adler – Krasnaya Polyana and Adler – Alpika-Service. This angered local residents: they staged a protest and blocked the road. 2021-10-23T20: 44 true PT0M57S

Spontaneous action of residents of Sochi against one-way traffic on the highway The Sochi authorities have abandoned an attempt to introduce one-way traffic on the highway in the direction of Krasnaya Polyana. The day before, one-way traffic was launched in test mode on two sections of federal highways: Adler – Krasnaya Polyana and Adler – Alpika-Service. This angered local residents: they staged a protest and blocked the road. 2021-10-23T20: 44 true PT0M57S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/17/1755945094_240-0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8a2f489db068e8675d8b9bd1bbc2765c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, sochi, krasnaya polyana, russia