https://ria.ru/20211023/polyana-1755973507.html
Bilateral traffic in the direction of Krasnaya Polyana will be restored on October 24
Bilateral traffic in the direction of Krasnaya Polyana will be restored on October 24 – RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021
Bilateral traffic in the direction of Krasnaya Polyana will be restored on October 24
The previous two-way traffic will be restored instead of the new one-way traffic on the highways in the direction to Krasnaya Polyana on October 24, the press service of Uprdor reports … RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021
2021-10-23T20: 44
2021-10-23T20: 44
2021-10-24T00: 03
society
sochi
Krasnaya Polyana
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/17/1755945094_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_801b4e64ee056ab7b77195d0dfd14967.jpg
SOCHI, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The previous two-way traffic will be restored instead of the new one-way traffic on the highways in the direction to Krasnaya Polyana on October 24, the press service of Urdor Chernomorye reports. on both routes, “the message says. It is noted that it is planned to restore two-way traffic on the A-149 route on October 23 closer to midnight. Along with this, traffic on the Adler-Alpika-Service highway will be suspended with the switch of all transport traffic from the center of Adler, Krasnaya Polyana and Esto-Sadok to the federal road A-149. Krasnaya Polyana and Adler – Alpika-Service. This caused discontent among local residents: according to the regional media, they staged a protest and blocked the road. As RIA Novosti was told in Urdor Chernomorye, road signs regulating the rules of two-way traffic will continue to be installed for the safety of motorists on both sections of the federal highway. Signs previously intended for one-way traffic will be dismantled. Later, the mayor of Sochi, Aleksey Kopaigorodsky, decided to cancel the one-way traffic, promising Sochi residents to restore the old two-lane road scheme. On October 9, on the Adler-Alpika-Service highway, an accident occurred with the participation of a car with which TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak was traveling … Mercedes Sobchak drove into the oncoming lane and collided with Volkswagen. One Volkswagen passenger died on the spot, the second and the driver were hospitalized. The driver of the car, Sobchak, pleaded guilty and is now under house arrest.
https://ria.ru/20211012/trassa-1754204631.html
sochi
Krasnaya Polyana
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Spontaneous action of residents of Sochi against one-way traffic on the highway
The Sochi authorities have abandoned an attempt to introduce one-way traffic on the highway in the direction of Krasnaya Polyana. The day before, one-way traffic was launched in test mode on two sections of federal highways: Adler – Krasnaya Polyana and Adler – Alpika-Service. This angered local residents: they staged a protest and blocked the road.
2021-10-23T20: 44
true
PT0M57S
Spontaneous action of residents of Sochi against one-way traffic on the highway
The Sochi authorities have abandoned an attempt to introduce one-way traffic on the highway in the direction of Krasnaya Polyana. The day before, one-way traffic was launched in test mode on two sections of federal highways: Adler – Krasnaya Polyana and Adler – Alpika-Service. This angered local residents: they staged a protest and blocked the road.
2021-10-23T20: 44
true
PT0M57S
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/17/1755945094_240-0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8a2f489db068e8675d8b9bd1bbc2765c.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, sochi, krasnaya polyana, russia
Bilateral traffic in the direction of Krasnaya Polyana will be restored on October 24
“By 11:00 (Moscow time) on October 24, the previous traffic pattern (without one-way sections) will resume its normal operation on both routes,” the message says.
It is noted that it is planned to restore two-way traffic on the A-149 highway on October 23 closer to midnight. Along with this, traffic on the Adler-Alpika-Service highway will be suspended, with the switch of all transport traffic from the center of Adler, Krasnaya Polyana and Esto-Sadok to the federal road A-149.
The day before, one-way traffic was launched in test mode on two sections of federal highways: Adler – Krasnaya Polyana and Adler – Alpika-Service. This caused discontent among local residents: according to the regional media, they staged a protest and blocked the road.
As RIA Novosti was told in Urdor Chernomorye, for the safety of motorists, road signs regulating the rules of two-way traffic will continue to be installed on both sections of the federal highway. Signs previously intended for one-way traffic will be dismantled.
On October 9, on the Adler – Alpika-Service highway, an accident occurred with the participation of a car with which TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak was traveling. Mercedes Sobchak drove into the oncoming lane and collided with Volkswagen. One Volkswagen passenger died on the spot, the second and the driver were hospitalized. The driver of the car, Sobchak, pleaded guilty and is now under house arrest.
October 12, 02:42 PM
The source told about the state of the highway on the day of the accident with Sobchak