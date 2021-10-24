Bilateral traffic in the direction of Krasnaya Polyana will be restored on October 24

SOCHI, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The previous two-way traffic will be restored instead of the new one-way traffic on the highways in the direction to Krasnaya Polyana on October 24, the press service of Urdor Chernomorye reports. on both routes, “the message says. It is noted that it is planned to restore two-way traffic on the A-149 route on October 23 closer to midnight. Along with this, traffic on the Adler-Alpika-Service highway will be suspended with the switch of all transport traffic from the center of Adler, Krasnaya Polyana and Esto-Sadok to the federal road A-149. Krasnaya Polyana and Adler – Alpika-Service. This caused discontent among local residents: according to the regional media, they staged a protest and blocked the road. As RIA Novosti was told in Urdor Chernomorye, road signs regulating the rules of two-way traffic will continue to be installed for the safety of motorists on both sections of the federal highway. Signs previously intended for one-way traffic will be dismantled. Later, the mayor of Sochi, Aleksey Kopaigorodsky, decided to cancel the one-way traffic, promising Sochi residents to restore the old two-lane road scheme. On October 9, on the Adler-Alpika-Service highway, an accident occurred with the participation of a car with which TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak was traveling … Mercedes Sobchak drove into the oncoming lane and collided with Volkswagen. One Volkswagen passenger died on the spot, the second and the driver were hospitalized. The driver of the car, Sobchak, pleaded guilty and is now under house arrest.

20:44 23.10.2021 (updated: 00:03 10.24.2021)

SOCHI, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The previous two-way traffic will be restored instead of the new one-way traffic on the highways in the direction to Krasnaya Polyana on October 24, the press service of the Chernomorye Uprdor reports.

“By 11:00 (Moscow time) on October 24, the previous traffic pattern (without one-way sections) will resume its normal operation on both routes,” the message says.

It is noted that it is planned to restore two-way traffic on the A-149 highway on October 23 closer to midnight. Along with this, traffic on the Adler-Alpika-Service highway will be suspended, with the switch of all transport traffic from the center of Adler, Krasnaya Polyana and Esto-Sadok to the federal road A-149.

The day before, one-way traffic was launched in test mode on two sections of federal highways: Adler – Krasnaya Polyana and Adler – Alpika-Service. This caused discontent among local residents: according to the regional media, they staged a protest and blocked the road.

As RIA Novosti was told in Urdor Chernomorye, for the safety of motorists, road signs regulating the rules of two-way traffic will continue to be installed on both sections of the federal highway. Signs previously intended for one-way traffic will be dismantled.

Later, the mayor of Sochi, Aleksey Kopaigorodsky, decided to cancel the one-way traffic, promising the residents of Sochi to restore the old two-lane road scheme.

On October 9, on the Adler – Alpika-Service highway, an accident occurred with the participation of a car with which TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak was traveling. Mercedes Sobchak drove into the oncoming lane and collided with Volkswagen. One Volkswagen passenger died on the spot, the second and the driver were hospitalized. The driver of the car, Sobchak, pleaded guilty and is now under house arrest.

