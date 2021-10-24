Bitcoin Price Consolidation, Ethereum Rebuilding Something, Shiba Inu Rockets Again and ATH Crash ”Crypto Insiders

Although the current high has dropped slightly, it has been a special week in Crypto New Market Its unprecedentedly high (ATH) for the two largest cryptocurrencies on the market: Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Prices have dropped somewhat since breaking new records, but market sentiment remains positive and many investors are confident that we may see new highs in the coming weeks. ATH’s total new market capitalization was about $ 2.76 trillion on Thursday but fell to $ 2.65 trillion this morning.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) Last Wednesday, six months later, it finally broke ATH again, reaching a new all-time high around $ 67,275. This accompanied the launch of the first Bitcoin Futures ETF in the United States. what we have since then swipe back The vision is not very amazing. However, there are still concerns about this.Buy rumor, sell news“The effect is coming. In late 2017, the ATH of Bitcoin also coincided with the launch of Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Then Bitcoin plummeted:

Besides Funding rates This week, the futures market grew very quickly and continued to rise while the price was already falling. However, the market looks different now than it did in 2017 and this May. Compared to these highs, investors, including whales and miners, are still hoarding bitcoins this time around.

So the market looks positive because we will see new records again this year. Could Bitcoin hit $ 70k in the coming weeks, or will we go back to the $ 56k to $ 58k range first? Bitcoin dominance rose above 45% last week, but is now falling below 44%. Altcoins What are you adding.

Altcoins

Ethereum (ETH) It also broke ATH a day after Bitcoin, peaking at $ 4,360. However, ether also dropped significantly, reaching $ 3950 yesterday. The price is now starting to recover. Ether peaked at $ 4,200 last night and it looks like it is still above $ 4,100 at the moment, with today’s 4% price in the positive category.

Although most of the market is consolidating, there are still a number of emissions. EOS (EOS), near (NEAR), dash (DASH) and phantom (FTM) – 10% in plus, harmony (ONE), nexo (NEXO) and zcash (ZEC) – about 12% in plus and curve (CRV) ) before 18%. Zcash and nexo are up over 50% this week.

Then we have the Shiba Inu (sheep) that flies like a rocket again. SHIB is up 41% today and has just floated a new ATH for $ 0.0003954. This is accompanied by a significant increase in size. The price is 54% in Plus this week and at least 415% this month. Today’s recovery. It may have something to do with it. The hardest rally in the market this week was OKB (OKB), whose stock symbol is at least 66% in positive territory.