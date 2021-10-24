Blake Lively first got into the lenses of the paparazzi with her youngest daughter

Blake Lively with her daughter

For five months, 32-year-old Blake Lively and 43-year-old Ryan Reynolds successfully protect their youngest daughter from prying eyes. The media learned about the birth of the couple’s third child a month after the birth of the actress, and the general public still does not know the name of the baby. However, the other day the paparazzi managed to make a rare shot.

Photographers caught up with Blake in New York with a baby in her arms. The actress wrapped her daughter in a warm blanket before leaving the car with her. Ryan Reynolds followed them out. The couple’s two eldest daughters, five-year-old James and three-year-old Ines, were not with their parents.



As the camera flashes chased Blake, she tried to hide the child’s face from them. In October, the actors shared their first and, until recently, the only photo of a newborn girl on Instagram. In that picture, they also did not show her face.



Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with their youngest daughter

Lively and Reynolds are laconic in interviews when it comes to their personal lives. However, both do not get tired of repeating that they are happy to have a large family. Blake herself grew up like this – she was the youngest of five children in the family.

The celebrity couple keeps the kids away from the cameras as they fight for their peaceful childhood.