Bodies of prisoners found in an Ecuadorian prison
Seven prisoners were found hanged in a prison in Ecuador, where the bodies of four prisoners were found a few days ago, the country’s penitentiary service reported … RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021
BUENOS AIRES, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Seven inmates were found hanged in an Ecuadorian prison, where the bodies of four inmates were found a few days ago, the country’s Prison Service (SNAI) said. assistance to the police and the prosecutor’s office in the investigation, “the statement reads. 80 were injured. The prison seized 13 firearms, 1136 cartridges of various calibers, 250 knives, 5 grenades, 60 cell phones and 6 kilograms of drugs. Ecuador’s prisons are overcrowded. According to SNAI, they are designed for 29,600 people, while now they contain about 40 thousand prisoners. After the incident in the Guayas province prison, the Ecuadorian government decided to pardon 2,000 people, including the elderly, women and the terminally ill. Foreign prisoners will also be deported.
“SNAI informs that the bodies of seven prisoners were found hanged in the private meeting area of Pavilion 10 of Guayas Prison. SNAI is providing all the necessary assistance to the police and prosecutors in the investigation,” the statement said.
At the end of September, riots broke out in the same prison, as a result of which 119 people died and about 80 were injured. The prison seized 13 firearms, 1136 cartridges of various calibers, 250 knives, 5 grenades, 60 cell phones and 6 kilograms of drugs.
Ecuador’s prisons are overcrowded. According to SNAI, they are designed for 29,600 people, while now they contain about 40 thousand prisoners. After the incident in the Guayas province prison, the Ecuadorian government decided to pardon 2,000 people, including the elderly, women and the terminally ill. Foreign prisoners will also be deported.
