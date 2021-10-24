Bodies of prisoners found in an Ecuadorian prison

https://ria.ru/20211023/ekvador-1755980677.html

BUENOS AIRES, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Seven inmates were found hanged in an Ecuadorian prison, where the bodies of four inmates were found a few days ago, the country’s Prison Service (SNAI) said. assistance to the police and the prosecutor’s office in the investigation, “the statement reads. 80 were injured. The prison seized 13 firearms, 1136 cartridges of various calibers, 250 knives, 5 grenades, 60 cell phones and 6 kilograms of drugs. Ecuador’s prisons are overcrowded. According to SNAI, they are designed for 29,600 people, while now they contain about 40 thousand prisoners. After the incident in the Guayas province prison, the Ecuadorian government decided to pardon 2,000 people, including the elderly, women and the terminally ill. Foreign prisoners will also be deported.

