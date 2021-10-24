Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie divorce

A few days ago, the world spread the news that Brad Pitt won a lawsuit against Angelina Jolie for joint custody of children. How does “the most beautiful couple in Hollywood” after a divorce fight for custody of children and what lessons can be learned from this story for Ukrainian parents?

How the courts consider cases of child custody. Photo: Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash

How Pitt and Jolie were suing

Pitt and Jolie have lived together for 12 years, and only 2 of them are officially married. In 2016, Jolie filed for divorce, and since that time, a dispute over custody of children has continued between the former spouses. The couple raised three biological and three adopted children. Since Maddox, the couple’s eldest son, is now 19 years old, the latest court order for custody does not apply to him. The guy has the opportunity to independently resolve the issues of his communication with his parents.

After the couple divorced, the children lived with their mother. Angelina tried to limit Brad’s communication with children and even wanted to deprive him of parental rights. She accused her ex-husband of domestic violence. Therefore, an investigation was even conducted against Brad, but in the end all charges were dropped. In recent years, Brad has shown remarkable perseverance and finally gained the right to freely communicate with children.

Join us on Telegram!

Numerous witnesses, experts and specialists were involved in the consideration of the custody case. The case was heard by Judge John Ouderkirk. He sided with Pitt and noted that Jolie’s words “are not credible in many important areas.” It remains to be seen whether the gender factor of the judge played a role, which is often spoken about in family cases.

Another detail that deserves attention is the judge’s refusal to hear the children. According to the laws of the state of California, where the case was heard, children over the age of 14 are allowed to testify in court. Let me remind you that the children in the Jolie-Pitt family are from 12 to 17 years old, that is, at least three of them (Pax, Zakhara and Shiloh) had the right to be heard by the court.

How child custody cases are handled in Ukraine

For comparison, I note that the legislation of Ukraine provides for the right of a child who has reached an appropriate level of maturity to be heard when resolving legal disputes, which directly relate to his life.

In Ukraine, there is no legally defined age limit for a child to provide an explanation in court. Accordingly, in each individual case, the judge decides on this issue, taking into account the child’s ability to understand the situation, express his opinion, formulate his views. In practice, there have been cases when Ukrainian courts have heard even a 7-year-old child, if he has reached such a level of maturity and development at which he can express his opinion freely and consciously.

How the Jolie-Pitt case ends

According to foreign media outlets, the court decision did not satisfy Jolie. According to several sources, the actress plans to continue the trial. Among other things, Angelina stated that the judge did not take into account the section of the California judicial code that does not allow the award of guardianship to a person with a history of domestic violence.

Let’s see how the legal red tape of “the most beautiful couple in Hollywood” will end up. However, regardless of the status of the parents, they must remember and care first of all about the interests of their children, and only then about their own pride and personal grievances.

The current judicial practice of considering family cases both in Ukraine and abroad shows that in most cases courts recognize the importance of the father’s role in raising children, and it is difficult to disagree with this approach.

I hope that in the near future the passions in the Jolie-Pitt family will subside and the children will be able to freely communicate with both parents.