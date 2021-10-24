China’s Xpeng has announced an electric car that can fly and drive on the road

HT Aero, a subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng, has announced a new electrically powered flying car capable of traveling on air and on public roads. The developers intend to start mass production of this model in 2024.

Currently, HT Aero has only prototypes of a flying car at its disposal, so its appearance may change by the time of the launch of mass production. The company noted that the flying electric vehicle will have a lightweight design, which implies the ability to fold propellers used during flight and unnecessary when driving on normal roads. It is also known that the car implements various security measures, including a parachute system.

HT Aero is backed by Xpeng and its founder, Xe Xiaopeng. In addition, a few days ago it was announced that the company was able to attract more than $ 500 million in investments, including from the American venture capital companies IDG Capital and GGV Capital. Note that the development of vehicles with vertical take-off and landing capabilities is attracting more and more attention from automakers and small start-ups. The creation of such vehicles invariably faces a number of problems related to ensuring safe flights and obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

The new HT Aero ground and air transport was unveiled as part of the Xpeng Tech Day event. Together with the hardware innovations, the developers announced the imminent appearance of the improved XPILOT 4.0 driver assistance system.