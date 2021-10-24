Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng unveils updated XPILOT 3.5 autopilot

Electric vehicle startup Xpeng has announced an update to its semi-autonomous driving system. XPILOT 3.5 is positioned as a driver assistance system or ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance System). It is a software platform with autopilot elements – the presence of the driver is still required.

XPILOT 3.5 introduces the City NGP function. With its help, the car changes lanes, increases or decreases speed, overtakes, and also exits or exits the motorway. The system was previously designed only for highway driving, but now Xpeng has expanded its capabilities to accommodate urban driving. XPILOT 3.5 will be available as an upgrade for Xpeng P5 electric vehicles in the first half of 2022.

Xpeng also talked about the next generation XPILOT 4.0 system. To work with this system, the automaker also updated the hardware. The platform will receive several new features, including a parking assistant. XPILOT 4.0 is scheduled for release in the first half of 2023. The system is positioned as a competing solution from Tesla Autopilot.

In addition, Xpeng has released a new charger for its electric vehicles. According to the manufacturer, just 5 minutes of charging with the new device will provide the car with a range of 200 km.