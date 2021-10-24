Chris Hemsworth’s stunt double complained about his transformation for Thor: Love and Thunder

Bobby Holland Hanton, who has worked with Hemsworth since Thor: The Kingdom of Darkness in 2013, said in a recent interview with Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa that getting stunts in Hemsworth’s current physical condition was the most difficult part of the filming process. The understudy admits that this time the work has become even harder, because to perform stunts you have to “increase”, like Chris’s character.

A new film about the god of thunder, Thor: Love and Thunder, recently began filming in Sydney, Australia. In the film, Chris Hemsworth returned to the role of Thor, while Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale played the other leading roles.

The stuntman noted that in order to achieve Hemsworth’s weight and size, he had to adhere to an extreme diet and a specific exercise regimen. Hanton has to eat every two hours to gain weight faster. However, despite how difficult it is for a stunt double to gain weight, Chris Hemsworth himself does it with ease and pleasure. The actor needs to significantly increase his weight not only for the new Thor, but also in order to play the Hulk Hogan in the upcoming biopic about the life of a wrestler.

There are rumors that Thor may appear in this way in the new part of the film “Guardians of the Galaxy”. The transformation of the hero, who left his native Asgard, takes place already from the movie “Avengers: Endgame”. Chris Hemsworth himself does not plan to end cooperation with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ksenia Antonenko