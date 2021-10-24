CIA predicted world war due to climate change

In the coming decades, a global conflict will break out on the planet, the cause of which will be the ongoing climate change, according to a published CIA report. This is due to the fact that states will continue to defend their positions. The most powerful countries, no later than 2040, will use technologies against each other that will exacerbate various climate changes.

We are talking about geoengineering technologies. In addition, there are tensions between countries over disagreement over the restrictions imposed by the Paris Climate Agreement. Some countries will bet on technological breakthroughs to close the gap. “China and India will play a critical role in determining the trajectory of increasing temperatures,” the report says.

Internal conflicts are also possible in developing countries due to the effects of climate change, as these states will find it most difficult to adapt to changes. Confrontation will take place in the valleys of the Congo, Indus, Mekong and Nile rivers. They will be associated with changing channels and redirecting streams.

The report also names the countries of the world, which climate change will affect the most. These states will try to make every effort to survive. These are China, India, Pakistan, DPRK, Myanmar and some Latin American countries.