CNN learned about the supply of used gloves to the USA under the guise of new ones :: Society :: RBC

According to him, he recalled all products and none of these gloves were used. However, CNN writes with reference to import data that during the pandemic, Paddy the Room supplied about 200 million gloves to the United States. What happened to them after being imported into the country is unknown, the channel writes.

Another American entrepreneur, Louis Ziskin, received his order from Paddy the Room in the amount of $ 2.7 million. However, the examination confirmed that not nitrile gloves came to him, but products made of low-quality latex or vinyl, also dirty and used.

Both businessmen informed the American regulators about this. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told CNN that Thai-based Paddy the Room is under investigation.

Another American company, US Liberty, said it had a similar experience with a Vietnamese supplier. According to the president of the company Firas Jarrar, they were sent “gloves with holes, spots, torn, different shades and colors”.

CNN writes that importing gloves into the United States has been simplified after the regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), temporarily relaxed import regulations. This was done amid a surge in demand for medical gloves during the pandemic, which only overseas supplies could satisfy.

The FDA told the TV channel that according to the current rules, imports are allowed if the products meet the standards and have the necessary labeling. At the same time, CNN notes that very few physical inspections of product quality in ports are carried out and mostly poor quality goods are detected already at the destination.