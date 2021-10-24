CNN says it has strengthened Putin’s role on the world stage – Gazeta.Ru

Experts named the TV channel CNN the main factors that led to the strengthening of the role of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the world stage.

According to the former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, Marshal Riho Terrace, Putin is an opportunist and NATO’s disunity is the greatest gift he can receive.

“Every time when an opportunity arises, he will use it. It happened in Ukraine, it happened in Georgia. He only understands strong messages, and if we continue to show disunity, he will respond in kind. He’s a street fighter. The West is trying to skate across Russia, while Putin is playing hockey, ”Terrace says.

The situation is aggravated by Germany’s dependence on Russian gas, he said. This undermines unity and affects neighboring countries, he said.

“The long-term mistake of the West is that it treats every hostile act as a separate incident, but does not see the big picture of Russia, which has no desire or interest to play by its rules,” said Keir Giles, senior fellow at Chatham House and author of the book. “How Russia gets her way.”

He believes that Russia has become more “open and direct” both in the construction of its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and in relations with NATO.

Previously journalist Christoph Herwartz in an article for the German newspaper Handelsblatt statedthat the EU countries need to join forces to jointly purchase blue fuel in order to resist the Russian Federation, which is the dominant supplier on the market.

According to the author, European politicians are already considering this perspective. According to him, the EU energy ministers want to discuss this next week.