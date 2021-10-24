CNN spoke about the “most dangerous” version of Putin

CNN has posted material claiming that the West itself has created “the most dangerous version of Putin.”

The publication says that in recent years Russia has been a constant problem in the West. Moreover, now, the authors of the article note, the Kremlin does not need the approval of the West, and because of this, Moscow’s belligerence is increasing.

Gas prices are now rising across Europe, and Russian President Vladimir Putin is severing the last weak diplomatic ties with NATO. The author of the material believes that Western politicians misunderstood Putin and ignored his willingness to use the weapons at his disposal.

“The pan-European energy crisis has revealed a very powerful tool that gives Russia leverage in its relations with Europe: its gas reserves,” the publication says. Now many in Europe have realized not only the economic, but also the geopolitical risks of dependence on Russian gas.

At the same time, CNN recalls that Putin links the increase in gas supplies to Europe with the approval of the launch of Nord Stream 2.

Also, the author of the material is a commentary by the former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, Marshal Riho Terras, who compared the Russian president to a “street fighter”. According to Terrace, Putin is only made stronger when the West is dismissive or aggressive towards him. As a result, it turns out that the West is trying to skate, and Putin is playing hockey, Terrace says.