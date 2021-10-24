CNN: US purchased tens of millions of used medical gloves

Tens of millions of used nitrile gloves were imported from Thailand to the United States. It is reported by CNN…

The TV channel has been conducting an investigation for several months. According to information obtained from import reports and distributors, the situation with millions of purchased gloves is just the tip of the iceberg. On this fact, criminal investigations have already been launched by the authorities of the United States and Thailand.

The publication notes that the demand for medical gloves rose sharply in early 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is a huge amount of bad food in the US, an endless stream of dirty, used and substandard gloves. The federal authorities, it seems, are only now beginning to realize the scale of the problem, ”said medical industry expert Douglas Stein.

Formerly a dermatologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences Yulia Gallyamova toldthat to protect against coronavirus in hot weather, disposable gloves can be replaced with reusable cotton gloves, but do not forget to disinfect them.