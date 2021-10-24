College of Cambridge will return to Nigeria a statuette from the time of the colonial wars. This is the first step in cultural repatriation

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
245

"Ocuror"

The Jesus College of Cambridge University will return to Nigeria the bronze rooster figurine that the British removed from the country in 1897. This is the first repatriation of cultural property in the history of British institutions.

The handover of the figurine, known as the Okukor, will take place on October 27 at a special ceremony attended by representatives of the college and a delegation from Nigeria.

The gesture inspires hope that such disputes over cultural property rights can be resolved peacefully, according to Nigerian officials.

Most of Benin’s artifacts, known as the Benin Bronzes, are housed in the British Museum in London. Despite the name, many of them are actually made of brass. They were donated to the museum in 1898 by the British Foreign Office and the Lords of the Admiralty, according to staff.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here