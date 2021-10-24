College of Cambridge will return to Nigeria a statuette from the time of the colonial wars. This is the first step in cultural repatriation

24 October 2021 04:37 GMT

The Jesus College of Cambridge University will return to Nigeria the bronze rooster figurine that the British removed from the country in 1897. This is the first repatriation of cultural property in the history of British institutions.

The handover of the figurine, known as the Okukor, will take place on October 27 at a special ceremony attended by representatives of the college and a delegation from Nigeria.

The gesture inspires hope that such disputes over cultural property rights can be resolved peacefully, according to Nigerian officials.

Most of Benin’s artifacts, known as the Benin Bronzes, are housed in the British Museum in London. Despite the name, many of them are actually made of brass. They were donated to the museum in 1898 by the British Foreign Office and the Lords of the Admiralty, according to staff.

Photo author, AFP

Some relics are still kept in private collections. In 2014, a British pensioner, whose name is kept secret, donated two artifacts in the photo above to Nigeria. However, it was an act of donation by a private person, so the decision to return the “Okurora” by the College of Jesus can be safely considered the first case of cultural repatriation at the level of British institutions.

Rooster story

The bronze rooster is known as “Okukor”. It was taken from the Kingdom of Benin in 1897 by members of a British military expedition and later donated to the University of Cambridge by the captain of the English fleet, George William, whose son was a graduate of Jesus College.

The Ocuror is listed as a hereditary royal relic on the artifact register of the college.

For many years, the statuette stood in the dining room of Jesus College, but in 2016, student activists demanded that it be removed from there and returned to its rightful owners – the people of Benin.

Photo author, British Museum Photo caption, “Benin bronzes” were removed from the territory of modern Nigeria after the punitive war

Today, many in Britain view the colonial conquests of the British Empire as punitive and predatory wars. There are those who believe that history should be accepted and not tried to fight it.

After the first student intervention in 2016, several student and faculty council meetings of Jesus College were held. One of the minutes of the meetings said that the bronze was stolen by British troops during a punitive expedition and that it was time to return the rooster to its homeland.

It took five years to achieve this goal.

From Britain to their homeland: who else demands the return of treasures

Elgin Marbles

For more than 30 years, the Greek government has been seeking the return of the Parthenon sculptures from the British Museum to their homeland.

The collection of marble sculptures and bas-reliefs of the Parthenon was removed from Greece almost 220 years ago – by order of Lord Elgin, the British ambassador to Constantinople during the Napoleonic wars.

Elgin claimed that he wanted to save the ancient treasures from destruction, and the Turkish authorities, who ruled the territory at that time, agreed to this.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Athens has been trying to bring back sculptures from the Parthenon for over 30 years

But after the revival of the Greek state, Athens began to demand that Britain return the artifacts, refusing to recognize the permission of the Turkish government to export them from the country as legal.

Regular opinion polls in Britain show that the majority of the country’s residents are in favor of returning the sculptures to Greece.

Rosetta stone

This artifact is the most visited exhibit in the British Museum.

It was found in 1799 by the French military during Napoleon’s Egyptian campaign. Two years later, the French were defeated by the British and were forced to transfer the stone to them along with a number of other monuments.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, The Rosetta Stone is the most popular exhibit in the British Museum

The Rosetta Stone is a granodiorite slab with three identical texts engraved on it.

One of the texts is written in ancient Greek. The other two are his translations made using ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs and Egyptian demotic writing. The slab, whose origins date back to 196 BC, has become the key to deciphering ancient Egyptian texts.

Egypt has long sought the return of the Rosetta Stone, but the British Museum only donated a full-size copy to it in 2005. The chief archaeologist of the upcoming Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza believes that the stone will never return to its homeland.

Makdal crown

Ethiopians have been seeking the return of their Makdal artifacts for more than a century and a half.

Despite formerly friendly relations, Britain sent an army to Abyssinia (Ethiopia) in 1868 in response to the capture of European and British hostages. After defeating the forces of the local emperor Tevodros II near the city of Makdala, the British then removed many treasures and artifacts from his palace.

Photo author, V&A Museum Photo caption, After defeating the local army, the British military took out the treasures from the Macdala Palace

In addition, with the military – according to the will of the emperor who shot himself – his son went to Britain, who then grew up under the patronage of Queen Victoria, but died of an illness at the age of 19.

In 2007, Ethiopia called for the return of the prince’s remains, buried at Windsor Castle, as well as artifacts from various British institutions, but did not receive consent.

In 2019, the National Museum of the British Army returned to Ethiopia its exhibit – a lock of hair cut from the head of Emperor Tevodros II.

The most striking artifacts of McDallah – a gold crown and a wedding dress – remain in the collection of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The museum said last year that it had begun negotiations with the Ethiopian embassy to temporarily return them through a long-term loan.

Australian Aboriginal art

The British Museum houses thousands of examples of Australian indigenous art. Among them are jewelry and musical instruments, drawings on the bark, as well as the shield of a warrior of the Gweagal tribe – which he dropped in front of the members of the expedition of James Cook, who landed on the coast of Australia in 1770.