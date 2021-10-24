Court finds former witness in Trump’s impeachment case guilty

A New York court on Friday found businessman Lev Parnas, a former business partner of Rudy Giuliani, guilty of illegal campaign finance. In particular, Parnas was found guilty of using funds from a foreign investor in order to influence candidates for elected office by donating to their electoral funds.

Among other things, Parnas in 2018 sent $ 325,000 to an electoral fund that supported then President Donald Trump.

The investor in question is the Russian financier Andrey Muravyov. Parnas and another naturalized American, Andrei Kukushkin, used his funds, allegedly to support politicians who promised to help their business project linked to the legal trade in marijuana.

The charges against Parnas were brought forward during Trump’s presidency. The case attracted a lot of media interest, as Lev Parnas collaborated with Giuliani, a former Trump lawyer, one of the supporters of the theory that Trump’s rival in the elections, Joe Biden, was involved in corruption in Ukraine. These claims have not been confirmed.

Parnas is a native of Ukraine who received US citizenship. He was a witness in Trump’s first impeachment trial. As he stated in his testimony, Giuliani collaborated with him and his business partner Igor Fruman, trying with their help to obtain incriminating materials on Biden. Donald Trump also met with Parnas and Fruman. After this meeting, they lobbied in Congress for the resignation of the US Ambassador to Kiev, Mary Yovanovitch, who was criticized by the president.

The current verdict against Parnas is not directly related to the story around Giuliani and his search for “compromising evidence” on Biden, as the Democrats claim, commissioned by Trump.

Parnassus’ verdict will be announced later.