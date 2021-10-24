COVID-19 found over the past day in 267 residents of the Krasnodar Territory

159 women and 108 men, including 38 children, fell ill with the coronavirus in the Kuban.

Coronavirus in the Krasnodar Territory was confirmed in 159 women and 108 men, including 38 children. The youngest patient is 2 years old, the oldest is 87 years old.

According to the regional headquarters, in Krasnodar and Sochi, the coronavirus was confirmed in 63 people, in Novorossiysk – in 25, in the Labinsky district – in 17, in Anapa and Pavlovsky district 14 people fell ill each. In Tikhoretsk district, the infection was detected in 10 people. In Dinsky and Korenovsky districts – 9 new patients, in Timashevsky – 8, in Goryachy Klyuch and Kanevsky districts – 6 infected each, in Gelendzhik, Kalininsky, Kurganinsky and Krasnoarmeysky districts – 4 each, in Vyselkovsky district – 3, in Temryuksky – 2 , in Seversky and Mostovsky districts – one each.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic in the Kuban, 79,644 people have been confirmed to have coronavirus, including 5,541 children. The incidence rate per 100 thousand population is 1401.

57,832 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals, including 61 over the past day. 7096 people have died. 39 people have died in the region in the past 24 hours. According to this indicator, the Krasnodar Territory ranks fourth in the country. 94 patients are in serious condition on artificial ventilation, 6 – on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

Over the entire period, 482,408 people have applied to medical institutions with suspected COVID-19.

Laboratories conducted 4896488 studies, of which 14996 – in the last day.

In the world as of October 24, 243 341 034 cases were detected, the increase per day was 364 844 cases.