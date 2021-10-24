Curfew for the unvaccinated. Romania introduces new restrictions to combat coronavirus

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
77

  • Nick Thorpe
  • BBC Eastern Europe Correspondent

Coronavirus patient

Photo author, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Due to a lack of hospital beds, some Romanian critically ill patients are sent abroad for treatment

Romania is one of the worst EU countries in terms of coronavirus vaccination rates. The proportion of those vaccinated here is about the same as in Russia. The authorities blame the population for low vaccination rates and introduce new restrictions, including a curfew for the unvaccinated.

“Sometimes it seems to me that the whole country has become an intensive care unit,” says Dorel Sandesc, head of the intensive care unit at a hospital in western Romania.

The country’s intensive care wards are overcrowded, and dozens of critically ill patients have been transported to Hungary and Poland for treatment.

On October 25, new restrictions will come into force in Romania: wearing masks will become mandatory on the street and indoors, and the unvaccinated will be prohibited from leaving their homes after eight in the evening. However, to what extent the local authorities will monitor compliance with these rules remains open to question.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here