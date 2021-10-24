Curfew for the unvaccinated. Romania introduces new restrictions to combat coronavirus

Nick Thorpe

BBC Eastern Europe Correspondent

8 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Due to a lack of hospital beds, some Romanian critically ill patients are sent abroad for treatment

Romania is one of the worst EU countries in terms of coronavirus vaccination rates. The proportion of those vaccinated here is about the same as in Russia. The authorities blame the population for low vaccination rates and introduce new restrictions, including a curfew for the unvaccinated.

“Sometimes it seems to me that the whole country has become an intensive care unit,” says Dorel Sandesc, head of the intensive care unit at a hospital in western Romania.

The country’s intensive care wards are overcrowded, and dozens of critically ill patients have been transported to Hungary and Poland for treatment.

On October 25, new restrictions will come into force in Romania: wearing masks will become mandatory on the street and indoors, and the unvaccinated will be prohibited from leaving their homes after eight in the evening. However, to what extent the local authorities will monitor compliance with these rules remains open to question.

According to the average data for the last week, 15 thousand people fall ill with coronavirus in Romania every day (the country’s population is 19.4 million). The vaccination rate here is just over 29%: this is the worst indicator among the EU countries after Bulgaria (only 19.4% of the population are vaccinated there).

In one of the last days, 574 people died from covid in the country, and on average 389 people per day died in the last week.

The total death rate from coronavirus in Romania is 226 per million. The EU average is 24 deaths per million.

Romania sold batches of vaccine to Ireland, Denmark and Vietnam in the summer due to weak domestic demand.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, The Romanian government calls on the population to get vaccinated. So far, it’s not working out very well.

The authorities blame such low rates on ordinary citizens, too many of whom, in their opinion, trust conspiracy theories about the dangers of vaccines more than doctors. The population responds by accusing the authorities of poor leadership, the collapse of the healthcare system, and, most importantly, corruption.

In an attempt to improve the performance of power, among other things, so-called “vaccination marathons” are held. One of these takes place this weekend in Bucharest: six vaccination centers are open day and night. On Friday, two hours after the centers opened, more than a thousand people were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, On October 2, Romania hosted massive protests against coronavirus restrictions

In Rosiori de Veda, southwest of Bucharest, a vaccination center has been moved from a sports stadium to a two-room retirement club. The center explained this by the fact that the demand for the vaccine is too weak and there is no need for a large room.

In a bar in the western Romanian city of Timisoara, a waiter overheard a customer telling another that he had no vaccine. “Finish up quickly, then you have to leave,” said the waiter, looking around for the police.

According to local media reports, in the northern city of Botosani, the groom was not allowed to attend his own wedding after testing positive for the coronavirus.