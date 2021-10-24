Deadly emergency with Alec Baldwin: versions

This week, Hollywood was rocked by the news of the fatal shot on the set of the film. The famous actor Alec Baldwin shot a man in a western set – and this is no longer a movie.

The artist had a weapon in his hands, which was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges. But, as the American media write, one bullet turned out to be not a fake, but a combat one. Director Joel Sousa and cameraman Galina Hutchins were injured – she later died in hospital. The film company called the incident an accident.

We contacted the famous director and producer Timur Bekmambetov. He has participated in the filming of Hollywood films more than once and knows well who and how should monitor the safety on the set. So whose fault did the murder take place?

“This is an accident. And in no case is the actor to blame for what happened. This is the responsibility of the pyrotechnics and producers who organized the shooting,” says Bekmambetov.

It is known that the police have already interviewed Alec Baldwin. No charges have been brought against him yet. The artist cooperates with the investigation and, according to his friends, is very worried about what happened. The famous actor Igor Zhizhikin, personally acquainted with Alec Baldwin, is sure that the weapon with a live cartridge accidentally ended up on the site.

“This is, of course, nonsense for me, because, as far as I know, everything is so strict in Hollywood, especially with weapons, you just did some double with a weapon and lowered your hand – they immediately take it away from you. You can’t aim there. a gun, even hollowed out, into a person, special people, trained, gunsmiths are watching this. As far as I know, the producers took this person, a gunsmith, bypassing the trade union, and this is impossible. It has nothing to do with Alec Baldwin, “says Zhizhikin …

Now the investigation is considering several versions: the malfunction of the weapon and the negligence of the props. It is not yet known if anyone will be held responsible for this fatal incident at the site.