USA left Europe at the mercy of Russia
MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. While the United States is trying to direct the attention of NATO partners to the confrontation with China, the Eastern European allies urge not to forget about the threat from Russia. At a recent conference of ministers of the alliance, the head of the US Department of Defense Lloyd Austin made it clear that the technological sphere will be one of the main in countering China, the newspaper writes, adding that the Pentagon considers NATO as a bargaining chip in the fight against Beijing, about At the same time, as the author of the article points out, the existing problems between Russia and the Western countries continue to escalate, which is of particular concern in the countries of Eastern Europe. In their opinion, the United States should increase its military presence in the region. For example, Estonian Defense Minister Kalle Laanet believes that NATO should send a “common, strong and unanimous” signal to Russia. However, despite Washington’s regular assurances of support, the Americans do not plan to strengthen their representation in Europe in the near future, the article says. In addition, it is noted that the shift in focus to confrontation with China has also not found a response from Germany and France, which do not yet call it their adversary, while the White House administration calls on allies to unite against China’s military aggression in the Pacific and human rights violations. , the rest of the partners are afraid of becoming a victim of “new aggression” from Moscow, the author writes. Russia has repeatedly stated that it has no aggressive intentions towards other countries. At the same time, Moscow is observing unprecedented NATO activity at its borders. The alliance regularly conducts exercises and simulates battles with the Russian armed forces.
“As for China, let me tell me this … alliances like NATO are one of our greatest strengths,” he stressed.
At the same time, as the author of the article points out, the problems existing between Russia and the Western countries continue to aggravate, which causes particular concern in the countries of Eastern Europe.
In their opinion, the United States should increase its military presence in the region. For example, Estonian Defense Minister Kalle Laanet believes that NATO should send a “common, strong and unanimous” signal to Russia.
However, despite Washington’s regular assurances of support, the Americans do not plan to strengthen their representation in Europe in the near future, the article says.
While the White House administration calls on allies to unite against China’s military aggression in the Pacific and human rights violations, the rest of the partners are afraid of becoming a victim of “new aggression” from Moscow, the author writes.
