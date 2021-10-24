https://ria.ru/20211024/gaz-1755987238.html

Moldova staged a gas crisis and desperately asks for help from Ukraine

“Desperate people”: Pushkov gave advice to Moldova, which staged a gas crisis – RIA Novosti, 10.24.2021

Moldova staged a gas crisis and desperately asks for help from Ukraine

Senator Alexei Pushkov said on Telegram that Moldova will have to extricate itself from the gas crisis staged by Chisinau. RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021

2021-10-24T02: 02

2021-10-24T02: 02

2021-10-24T02: 02

economy

in the world

Kishinev

moldavia

Alexey Pushkov

gazprom

Sergei Kupriyanov

telegram (app)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152183/87/1521838784_1 0:5046:2838_1920x0_80_0_0_034f668f0a360f24d9d804775dec7141.jpg

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Senator Alexei Pushkov said on Telegram that Moldova will have to extricate itself from the gas crisis caused by Chisinau. Earlier, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities, Andrei Gerus, said that Moldova, which is experiencing difficulties in the energy sector, has turned to Ukraine with a request Provide 15 million cubic meters of gas. The member of the Federation Council noted that the United States is in no hurry to come to Moldova’s aid, preferring to export LNG to other countries. On the eve of the Moldovan parliament, a state of emergency was introduced in the country due to the gas situation. Back in early October, the Moldovagaz company announced that consumption in the republic exceeds supplies from Russia, and urged to save fuel. The situation is complicated by the fact that Moldova has not yet concluded a long-term contract with Gazprom. On October 1, the Russian concern extended the contract signed back in 2008 for a month. According to it, gas prices are formed depending on world oil prices, that is, for Moldova they have grown to $ 790 per thousand cubic meters. This week, another round of contract negotiations took place. According to a RIA Novosti source, Gazprom offered Moldova a fair market price with an additional discount of 25 percent in exchange for a debt of about $ 700 million. However, the Moldovan delegation did not agree to these conditions and insisted on reducing the price by half the market price, citing the lack of necessary funds. In addition, Chisinau does not recognize its historical debt to Russia, since it believes that it should not pay for gas supplies to residents of Transnistria, which it does not control. As the official representative of Gazprom, Sergei Kupriyanov, noted, the difficult situation with gas supplies to Moldova was due to the fault of the republic’s authorities. the debt for the supplied gas is $ 433 million. According to him, the Russian company is ready to extend the contract for gas supplies to Chisinau with full repayment of the debt. “will stop gas supplies to Moldova”.

https://ria.ru/20211022/gaz-1755897513.html

https://ria.ru/20211022/gaz-1755837040.html

Kishinev

moldavia

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152183/87/1521838784_631 0:4415:2838_1920x0_80_0_0_73aab0e38e013679747e027c7f0679bd.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, in the world, chisinau, moldavia, alexey puskov, gazprom, sergey kupriyanov, telegram (app), andrei gerus, russia