details, latest news :: Show business :: Dni.ru

Johnny Depp’s 21-year-old daughter starred for the cover of a glossy magazine. The girl’s image was irresistible.

Lily-Rose starred for the April issue of the Russian edition of Elle. The face of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’s 21-year-old daughter flaunts on the cover, as well as in a Chanel themed photo shoot.

In the frames, the girl appeared in a seductive pose with bare, clean-shaven armpits. The model’s ears flaunted stylish earrings with the Chanel logo. A thin and laconic black ribbon crowned her styled long curls. Lily stared into the frame temptingly, creating a mysterious image.

It is worth noting that Depp’s daughter was the muse of the late Karl Lagerfeld and now plays the role of the fashion house ambassador. The star ushered in a new era for the brand.

Recall that Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily Rose conquers the world of fashion and cinema. She has already starred in several films, including the serial – “The King of England”. She is also building a successful modeling career.

Last year, a photo of a nude Lily-Rose was posted on the Web. In black and white photos, the model posed topless.

Earlier, Dni.ru wrote that Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, accused of violence, failed miserably in court. In December last year, the actor filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife and the publishing house, which called him “the man who beats his wife.” The actor was hurt by how he was unflatteringly called in the article. However, they did not manage to dispute the information.

READ “DNI.RU” IN “TELEGRAM” – INTERESTING NEWS AND GIFTS