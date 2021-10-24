Detainee on suspicion of murder and dismemberment of a woman in Orsk pleads guilty

In the afternoon of October 23, a body of a woman with signs of a violent death was found in Orsk. As reported by local media and Telegram channels, the corpse in the suitcase was found by children playing near one of the high-rise buildings on the street. Stanislavsky – almost in the very center of the city.

The body was dismembered. According to some reports, the head was missing from the corpse. The local edition “Ural56.Ru” published photos from the place of the terrible discovery, they show that the woman’s body is tightly packed in a voluminous black suitcase.

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal investigation into the murder. He was transferred to the central office of the Investigative Committee, the capital’s specialists left for the Orenburg region. Already on Sunday night became knownthat the security forces detained the suspect. Now he is being interrogated, later the court will decide on the measure of restraint for the man. The police clarified that the 42-year-old local resident had not been previously convicted. He has already confessed to the crime.

The man reportedly killed his 39-year-old acquaintance with a hammer in the apartment. After that, he dismembered the body with a knife, put it in a suitcase and took it to the front garden of a high-rise building, where he was later found.

Previously, the body in a suitcase lay under the windows of the house on the street. Stanislavsky for more than a day – criminologists have established that by the time the body was found, the woman had been dead for 30-50 hours. Videos posted by the UK show law enforcement officers opening the door to a suspect’s apartment. The footage shows a meat hammer and knives.

In addition, the offender was caught on the surveillance cameras installed on the surrounding houses. On them, a man in black clothes drags a black suitcase along the ground. The motives for the murder, committed with particular cruelty, are still unclear.

On a crime sharply reacted residents of Orsk and the Orenburg region.

In the comments on social networks and on the websites of publications, they wrote that “life in Orsk has become scary.” Many tried to link the new incident with the triple murder in Gai, a city 20 kilometers north of Orsk. At the end of September there was a fire in one of the apartments. During the extinguishing, rescuers found the bodies of two girls inside the dwelling, the body of the third was in the courtyard of the house.

The girls were 17, 19 and 20 years old, they came to study at the local medical college from Bashkiria and rented an apartment together. On suspicion of their murder, a 30-year-old recidivist Alexander Lazarev was detained in Orsk a few days later – he confessed to the crime and is now under arrest. Discussing a new murder in Orsk, residents of the city expressed a version that the crimes could be related.

Other users in the comments did not rule out that the “Orsk maniac” – 64-year-old Valery Andreev, who is suspected of abducting, rape and murdering women in the Orenburg region in 2006-2012, returned to the city. The investigation believes that he is involved in at least seven crimes. The bodies of most of his victims were found in Orsk and its environs. Since 2012, Andreev has been on the run, he is wanted by Interpol. Reports about him came from many Russian regions and even neighboring countries. In March 2021, he was identified in the Moscow region.