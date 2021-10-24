https://ria.ru/20211024/orenburzhe-1755996310.html
Detainee on suspicion of murdering a girl in Orenburg region pleads guilty
The detainee on suspicion of murdering a girl in the Orenburg region pleaded guilty – RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021
Detainee on suspicion of murdering a girl in Orenburg region pleads guilty
A resident of Orenburg Orsk, detained on suspicion of the murder of a young girl, confessed to the deed, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Orenburg region reported. RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021
2021-10-24T08: 35
2021-10-24T08: 35
2021-10-24T10: 16
incidents
Orsk
Orenburg region
Alexander Bastrykin
investigative committee of russia (ck rf)
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/12/1746227007_0:314:3072:2042_1920x0_80_0_0_ebe9243ee994f046959eec372c78f426.jpg
UFA, 24 October – RIA Novosti. A resident of Orenburg Orsk, detained on suspicion of the murder of a young girl, confessed to the deed, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Orenburg region reported. Earlier it was reported that the body of the murdered young girl was found in Orsk, and a criminal case was opened. The chairman of the RF IC, Alexander Bastrykin, referred the case to the central office. The regional police reported that a 42-year-old man was detained on suspicion of murder. an unconvicted resident of Orsk, who confessed to the crime. Further measures are being taken to establish all the reasons for the incident.
Orsk
Orenburg region
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Search in the apartment of a suspect in the murder of a girl in Orsk. RF IC video
A resident of Orenburg Orsk, detained on suspicion of the murder of a young girl, confessed to what he had done. Earlier it was reported that the body of the murdered young girl was found in Orsk, a criminal case was initiated. The chairman of the RF IC, Alexander Bastrykin, referred the case to the central office.
2021-10-24T08: 35
true
PT0M44S
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/12/1746227007_245-0:2976:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e50b50bcc72ef5b847b6cb0e87a46b9.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, orsk, orenburg region, alexander bastrykin, the investigative committee of russia (sc rf), russia, video
Detainee on suspicion of murdering a girl in Orenburg region pleads guilty