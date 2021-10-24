https://ria.ru/20211024/orenburzhe-1755996310.html

Detainee on suspicion of murdering a girl in Orenburg region pleads guilty

A resident of Orenburg Orsk, detained on suspicion of the murder of a young girl, confessed to the deed, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Orenburg region reported.

UFA, 24 October – RIA Novosti. A resident of Orenburg Orsk, detained on suspicion of the murder of a young girl, confessed to the deed, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Orenburg region reported. Earlier it was reported that the body of the murdered young girl was found in Orsk, and a criminal case was opened. The chairman of the RF IC, Alexander Bastrykin, referred the case to the central office. The regional police reported that a 42-year-old man was detained on suspicion of murder. an unconvicted resident of Orsk, who confessed to the crime. Further measures are being taken to establish all the reasons for the incident.

A resident of Orenburg Orsk, detained on suspicion of the murder of a young girl, confessed to what he had done. Earlier it was reported that the body of the murdered young girl was found in Orsk, a criminal case was initiated. The chairman of the RF IC, Alexander Bastrykin, referred the case to the central office.

