Died director Alexander Rogozhkin, who shot “Features of the national hunt”

In St. Petersburg, at the age of 72, the famous director Alexander Rogozhkin, who shot such legendary films as “Cuckoo” and “Peculiarities of the National Hunt”, has died, the Lenfilm film studio told RG.

The director died the day before. The cause of death was a serious and prolonged illness. Information about this was passed on to the film studio by his son.

The farewell date will be announced later.

Alexander Rogozhkin was born and raised in St. Petersburg, by his first education he is an art historian. He graduated from VGIK only in 1982, when he was already working closely on television and filming his own films. He shot the famous film “Peculiarities of the National Hunt” in 1995, in which he acted as a director and screenwriter.

The painting made a splash, becoming truly popular. Three years later, a new hit, "Peculiarities of National Fishing", was released on the screens, and in 2000 the third part of the story was "Peculiarities of National Hunting in Winter".

Rogozhkin was not limited to comedies. In 1998, “Checkpoint” was released, in 2002 – the drama “Cuckoo”. The director also worked on the creation of the iconic domestic TV series “Deadly Power” and “Streets of Broken Lanterns”.