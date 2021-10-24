Director of “Peculiarities of the National Hunt” Alexander Rogozhkin passed away on October 24, 2021 – Society – News of St. Petersburg

“Absolutely amazing, brilliant, he was terribly underestimated (as, incidentally, not only he of Lenfilm’s best people),” film critic Olga Sherwood wrote about his departure on her Facebook page.

People’s Artist of Russia, laureate of the State Prize, he has shot over fifteen films. Among them: “Peculiarities of national hunting”, “Peculiarities of national fishing”, “Peculiarities of national hunting in winter”, was a screenwriter of “Peculiarities of national policy”. He worked on the series Streets of Broken Lanterns and Deadly Force. He was subject to different genres – not only comedies and detective stories, but also science fiction, social dramas, parables …

A graduate of Leningrad State University with a degree in art historian, he started out as an artist on Leningrad television, in 1974-1977 he worked at Lenfilm as a decorator. In 1982 he graduated from VGIK (studied in the workshop of Sergei Gerasimov).

His works were awarded the Nika, Golden Eagle, Kinotavr prizes, and there was also international recognition – the prize for the best director of the Karlovy Vary IFF.

But much more important is the recognition of the people: the images of the huntsman Kuzmich, General Ivolgin, the officer of the criminal investigation department Leva Soloveichik and, of course, the Finnish student who “made friends” of our peoples without knowing languages, created by him, were remembered from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka.