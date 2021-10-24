Disney may act as a witness in Heard’s lawsuit against Depp

Amber Heard requested information from Disney about Johnny Depp’s behavior on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean and his mistreatment of employees. The received information lawyers of the actress will present at the next hearing in Los Angeles in May this year. Depp filed a 50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, she responded with a counterclaim for $ 100 million. Disney’s testimony could play a key role in a celebrity’s career: either they acquit Depp or put an end to his future in Hollywood.

Disney spokesman said Deadlinethat the company has not yet received a subpoena. According to the publication, Amber Heard’s lawyers intend to obtain all the information regarding Johnny Depp’s inappropriate behavior on the set of the fifth part of “Pirates of the Caribbean”. They also seek virtual readings from studio representatives.

First of all, Heard’s side is interested in the cases of Depp’s use of drugs or alcohol on the site. During the hearings on the libel suit against the British tabloid The Sun, which the actor lost in November 2020, Hurd claimed that he constantly used illegal substances, after which he attacked her.

In addition, Heard’s lawyers are looking for information in court about delays or “any delays in the filming process due to Depp’s fault”, about his attempts to interfere with the choice of actors, as well as evidence of his disagreements with the writers, directors and producers and “any cases of violence or cruel treatment “.

Lawyers for the star “Aquaman” expect to report the findings to the Los Angeles police within two weeks. In May 2021, a hearing on Depp’s 50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard will take place in the United States.

The actress filed a counterclaim against her ex-husband for $ 100 million. In her appeal, Hurd claims that Depp and his team organized a campaign to defame her. In her opinion, the actor is directly related to petitions requiring her to be removed from filming in the second part of Aquaman.

Nevertheless, Disney’s testimony will play a decisive role in Depp’s career: either it will justify him, or it will put an end to his future in Hollywood. The litigation with his ex-wife no longer affected his reputation in the best way. Last year, Depp was dramatically stripped of his role in the hit Fantastic Beasts franchise, according to Warner Bros. asked politely to refuse filming.

In 2018 – almost at the very beginning of the litigation – Disney refused to cooperate with Depp as part of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The studio explained its decision by the fact that it wants to “breathe new life into the project.”

Pirates of the Caribbean is considered one of the most successful franchises in history. The total box office receipts of five films exceed $ 4.5 billion. Meanwhile, the last part – “Dead Men Tell No Tales” in 2017 – turned out to be several times less profitable than the previous ones, earning only $ 795 million.

Depp and Hurd have been publicly sorting out the relationship for several years. In a British court, the actor tried to prove that the phrase “the man who beat his wife” in relation to him, used by the journalist The Sun in his article in 2018, is slander and caused him reputational damage. Hurd said during the hearing that her ex-husband beat her multiple times. Depp called these statements fiction and, on the contrary, accused the actress of violence. The actor was defended in court by his ex-wife, actress Vanessa Paradis and ex-girlfriend, actress Winona Ryder. However, the High Court of London ultimately sided with The Sun – and, in fact, Amber Heard.