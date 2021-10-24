Dogecoin Price Rises After Shiba Inu ATH Crash, Elon Musk Denies Link To Dogecoin Foundation »Crypto Insiders

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, one of the richest men on Earth, has recently reappeared on Bitcoin (BTC) on Twitter. Now the billionaire, of course, is talking about his beloved. Cryptocurrency: Dogecoin (DOGE).

Of course, this is also accompanied by significant price increases. As of this writing, DOGE is up sharply from $ 0.249 to $ 0.268, a whopping 7.6% in less than half an hour!

Dogecoin’s price rise comes after a significant rise in another price. “me me ‘ Cryptocurrency market: competitor to Shiba Inu (SHIB). SHIB just got the file absolutely tall (ATH) from $ 0.0004316. The SHIB rate today is at least 45% in Plus and up to 430% compared to last month.

The price hike for DOGE followed a series of tweets from Musk that were somewhat unexpected. The Dogecoin Foundation was re-established in August. to which some famous names have been added, including Ethereum (ETH) Founder Vitalik Buterin and Dogecoin founder Billy “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” Marcus.

At the time, the fund also announced that Elon Musk was represented in the group by Jared Birshall, CEO of Neuralink and president of the company. family office from musk. He will act as legal and financial advisor to the group.

Musk now denies this. He says that neither he, nor Birshall, nor any of his acquaintances belong to the Dogecoin Foundation at all. Crypto Twitter responds unexpectedly, asking for clarification, but Musk doesn’t respond.

Neither Jared, nor I, nor any of my acquaintances have anything to do with this foundation. – Elon Musk October 24, 2021

The price of this cryptocurrency is starting to separate more and more from the rest of the cryptocurrency market. It looks like the so-called retail FOMO may spread faster here than other altcoins. Many people still call this cryptocurrency meme a risky investment.

What’s more, the billionaire says, winking sarcastically, that Twitter is riddled with cryptocurrency scams and that he will become the world’s first billionaire with precoins.

In addition to encrypted tricks haha – Elon Musk October 24, 2021