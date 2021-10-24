Economist Grigorieva spoke about the increase in pensions in November for a number of citizens

Starting from November, citizens who turned 80 in October will have their old age insurance payments doubled, said Elena Grigorieva, deputy dean of the RUDN University Faculty of Economics.

In a comment to the Prime agency, she recalled that this year the amount of insurance pensions is 6044.48 rubles. After the increase in the amount of payments, citizens over the age of 80 will receive 12,088.96 rubles.

According to the expert, the corresponding amount will be credited to the account in the month following the month of birth.

Grigorieva also recalled that at the moment Russian legislation does not provide for the indexation of pensions for working pensioners.

“But if a pensioner finished working this year and went on vacation not earlier than July, then he will be paid payments: a recalculation of insurance payments for old age, which will include all indexations that he missed being employed,” added the economist.

Earlier it was reported that employees of the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR) will continue to work during the period of restrictions, so non-working days will not affect the transfer of pension payments to financial and delivery organizations.