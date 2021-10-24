El Fanning, Salma Hayek, Javier Bardem at the premiere of the film “Unselected Roads” in Berlin

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
37

the Red carpet


8914


Elle Fanning, Salma Hayek, Javier Bardem at the film premiere "Unselected roads" in Berlin

Javier Bardem, Sally Potter, Elle Fanning, Salma Hayek

The premiere of The Roads Not Taken, directed by Sally Potter, took place last evening at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival. Together with her, the performers of the main roles entered the red carpet: El Fanning, Salma Hayek and Javier Bardem.

All three stars chose total black looks for the festival premiere. Elle Fanning, 21, wore a velvet dress with silk details from the Armani Privé collection. The choice of 53-year-old Salma Hayek fell on a sleeveless dress embroidered with crystals and beads.

Javier Bardem, Sally Potter, Elle Fanning, Salma Hayek
Javier Bardem, Sally Potter, Elle Fanning, Salma Hayek

Elle Fanning and Salma Hayek
Elle Fanning and Salma Hayek

Javier Bardem played the main character Leo in the film “Unselected Roads”. One day in his life becomes the point of intersection of many destinies. Life in a bohemian environment, a career as a musician, crazy love, the birth of a daughter – all this seems to be happening again …

The drama “Unselected Roads” was selected for the main competition of the Berlin Film Festival. It will be known later whether she will receive the award: the festival will last until March 1.

The Russian premiere of the film is scheduled for April 23.

Javier Bardem, Sally Potter, Salma Hayek
Javier Bardem, Sally Potter, Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning

Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem and Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning and Javier Bardem

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning

OlgaMOlga Maximova

A source
Just jared

Photo
Gettyimages.ru


LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here