El Fanning, Salma Hayek, Javier Bardem at the premiere of the film “Unselected Roads” in Berlin

The premiere of The Roads Not Taken, directed by Sally Potter, took place last evening at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival. Together with her, the performers of the main roles entered the red carpet: El Fanning, Salma Hayek and Javier Bardem.

All three stars chose total black looks for the festival premiere. Elle Fanning, 21, wore a velvet dress with silk details from the Armani Privé collection. The choice of 53-year-old Salma Hayek fell on a sleeveless dress embroidered with crystals and beads.



Javier Bardem played the main character Leo in the film “Unselected Roads”. One day in his life becomes the point of intersection of many destinies. Life in a bohemian environment, a career as a musician, crazy love, the birth of a daughter – all this seems to be happening again …

The drama “Unselected Roads” was selected for the main competition of the Berlin Film Festival. It will be known later whether she will receive the award: the festival will last until March 1.

The Russian premiere of the film is scheduled for April 23.



