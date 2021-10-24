Enthusiast installed Google Play Store on Windows 11

This week Microsoft began testing the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA), which makes it possible to run Android applications on Windows 11. However, it is now available to a limited number of insiders and in a very stripped down form. Despite this, enthusiasts managed to roll out the Google Play Store content store in Windows 11, effectively making millions of Android apps available for installation.

During the testing phase, Windows Insiders can find descriptions of 50 Android apps in the Microsoft Store, along with links to download them from the Amazon Appstore. It seems that this state of affairs did not suit the enthusiast under the nickname ADeltaX, who reported on Twitter that he was able to install Google Play services and the Play Store on Windows 11.

This means that he can run any Android mobile application available in the official Google store on his computer. Although the developer has detailed the method for installing the Play Store in Windows 11, the source notes that they should not be used by inexperienced users, as there is a possibility of disrupting the operating system.

In terms of official testing, currently, Insiders can only download 50 Android apps to their computers. Microsoft is working with Amazon to expand the list of available applications. “We partnered with Amazon and app developers to deliver 50 Windows Insider apps for testing and compatibility across multiple hardware configurations. We’ll be releasing new apps in the coming months through updates to the Windows Insider Program. “, – said in a message from Microsoft. It is not specified when the WSA subsystem will become available to all Windows 11 users.