https://ria.ru/20211024/estoniya-1756030182.html

Estonian Parliament Speaker calls COVID-19 situation in country critical

The speaker of the Estonian parliament called the situation with COVID-19 in the country critical – RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021

Estonian Parliament Speaker calls COVID-19 situation in country critical

The speaker of the Estonian parliament, Juri Ratas, said that the country is in a critical situation – on the brink of disaster, therefore clear and concrete measures are needed to … RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021

2021-10-24T17: 47

2021-10-24T17: 47

2021-10-24T17: 47

in the world

Estonia

yuri ratas

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149348/70/1493487053_0-0:2366:1332_1920x0_80_0_0_0b5cac920e679f9e47913bd54980a8de.jpg

HELSINKI, 24 October – RIA Novosti. Estonian Parliamentary Speaker Jüri Ratas said that the country is in a critical situation – on the brink of disaster, therefore, clear and concrete measures are needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 up to the declaration of a state of emergency. According to Ratas, the situation in Estonia is rapidly deteriorating. “We are in a critical situation – on the brink of disaster. In recent days, there have been dire reports from Estonian hospitals, planned treatment in several places has been largely closed, and medical staff is exhausted. We need clear and concrete measures to prevent the spread of the virus, right up to the announcement state of emergency, “- wrote a speaker on the social network Facebook. Ratas noted that the number of patients in need of hospital treatment is growing rapidly. “We must constantly use personal protective equipment and minimize contact with other people. During the beginning of school holidays, do not send children to grandparents who are not vaccinated. Work as far as possible remotely. Consult a doctor as soon as possible and be sure get vaccinated, “the speaker of parliament said. According to the Health Department, Estonia is breaking the record for the number of coronavirus infections per day for the second day in a row. On Sunday morning, the number of detected cases of COVID-19 infection increased by 1,787, reaching 182,039, 466 people are in hospitals with coronavirus. During the pandemic, COVID-19 claimed 1461 lives.

https://ria.ru/20211022/golikova-1755824159.html

Estonia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149348/70/1493487053_154-0:2366:1659_1920x0_80_0_0_7f7b69d20f58a04cf307b50639833996.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, estonia, juri ratas, covid-19 coronavirus