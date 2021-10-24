Ethereum has become a water area for the whales of the DeFi market – DappRadar

Analysts of the resource DappRadar found out that high commission costs from Ethereum did not frighten off the major players in the DeFi market.

The whales of the decentralized finance (DeFi) market continue to use the Ethereum network and are not intimidated by high fees. This is the conclusion reached by the analysts of the DappRadar resource. In the latest report, experts write that small investors left the network in search of cheap analogs such as second-tier extensions, but large players have not gone anywhere.

For example, in March of this year, online commissions immediately jumped to $ 200, depriving small traders and investors of the opportunity to use Uniswap.

For an ordinary trader, a $ 1000 transfer operation would take 20% in costs, emphasize in DappRadar. However, even such commissions did not frighten off the whales, which are accustomed to operating in volumes of $ 1 million or more. As you can see in the chart below, the peaks of commissions had almost no effect on the transactional activity of large investors.

Moreover, analysts found that Uniswap had an average transaction size of $ 37,016 in the third quarter, while the maximum transaction size reached $ 52,976 in September this year.

According to experts, the indicator grew by 130% compared to the second quarter and by 256% compared to I. DappRadar suggested that it was the whales interested in the third version of the decentralized exchange that were behind the growth in volumes.

Ultimately, Ethereum’s high fees paid off. Many decentralized apps like Aave and Sushiswap have started to move to sidechains like Ronin. This was due to the fact that inside the sidechains, the commissions were no longer so high for the average user.

DappRadar warned that users will go to other blockchains if the Ethereum team does not solve the problem. How the speculators profited from the launch of the third version of the Uniswap protocol – read the material of the BeInCrypto editorial staff.

