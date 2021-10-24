EU Summit Condemned Instrumentalization of Migrants by Lukashenka’s Regime | News from Germany about Europe | DW

At the EU summit that ended on Friday, October 22, despite the differences in general assessments of the migration situation, all participants agreed on the assessment of the so-called “hybrid attacks” organized by the regime of Alexander Lukashenko. “The European Council will not tolerate any attempts by third countries to use migrants as a tool for political purposes,” the final resolution said.

In addition, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, for whom this summit was the last, accused Lukashenka of state human trafficking. In response, the EU is preparing new sanctions against the regime in Minsk.

The issue of rising energy prices

The summit did not work out a unified approach in the fight against the rise in energy prices. On October 26, Luxembourg will host a meeting of European energy ministers, at which discussion of the current situation in the energy sector will continue.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called the Kremlin’s current policy on the gas issue one of the reasons for the sharp rise in energy prices.

The European Council has also recommended increasing investments in the transition to renewable energy to the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The question of the rule of law in Poland

As a result of discussions on another of the main agenda items on the rule of law in Poland, it was decided not to impose financial sanctions on Warsaw, but to continue the dialogue on problematic issues.

The European Commission accuses the authorities in Warsaw of trying to undermine the independence of judges in Poland. At the heart of the current dispute is a ruling by the Polish Constitutional Court that certain parts of European law contradict the Polish constitution.

The European Commission opposes this decision, believing that it can be used by the Polish government as an excuse to ignore the decisions of the European Court if necessary.

See also: