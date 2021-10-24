Experts estimate the timing and likelihood of Bitcoin reaching the $ 100,000 level

Disclaimer Financial market forecasts are the private opinions of their authors. The current analysis is not intended to be a guide to trading. ForkLog is not responsible for the results of work that may arise when using trading recommendations from the presented reviews.

Bitcoin has hit a new all-time high above $ 67,000 this week. An uptrend has been observed over the past few weeks. However, the most powerful impetus for the coin was the approval from the side. SEC the first in the USA ETF based on bitcoin futures from ProShares.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $ 61,795, according to CoinGecko.

ForkLog asked experts to predict the further development dynamics of the price of the first cryptocurrency and indicate the factors on which it will depend.

Janis Kivkulis, Lead Strategist at Exante:

The first bitcoin-ETF futures fund launched a rally in the cryptocurrency market and updated all-time highs. It is worth noting here the general increase in appetite for risky assets among investors over the past month and a half.

US stocks quickly recovered from the September dip and are now near historic highs, while Chinese tech stocks are also retreating from the local bottom. Against this backdrop, Bitcoin looks like a modern global indicator of demand for risk, and it enjoys optimism bordering on euphoria, adding more than 60% to the lows of the end of September.

The technical analysis suggests that without significant fundamental obstacles, bitcoin has a growth potential in the area of ​​$ 92,000- $ 100,000. Judging by the amplitude of the previous ascent, the achievement of these goals may take 3-4 months. However, no one will undertake to predict how events will develop in reality.

Gleb Kostarev, Director of Binance in Eastern Europe:

For the cryptocurrency industry, the launch of the Bitcoin ETF is one of the main events of 2021. I think that in the near future we will see a large influx of retail and institutional investors who were previously afraid of investing in bitcoin due to the not entirely transparent regulation of the industry and the difficulty of entering. Thanks to the Bitcoin ETF, these fears will no longer be a barrier to the influx of investors into the cryptocurrency industry.

There are several other Bitcoin ETF applications pending with the SEC, including from the Grayscale fund. It is possible that their approval will be another impetus for Bitcoin.

Speaking about the possible historical highs of the price of the cryptocurrency, I will say that Binance is always positive about the further development and growth of the market, we are ready for new ATHs.

Mikhail Chobanyan, founder of Kuna exchange:

[Рынок] sausage and cool. Bad when [он] does not move.

Anton Kravchenko, CEO of Xena Financial Systems:

Bitcoin is in a range of all-time highs and is aiming to overcome it. A rise above $ 65,000 may trigger a wave of purchases, during which the price can confidently move up to $ 78,000 and then move to $ 90,000 with corrections. The market is strong, its participants are optimistic.

It is also interesting that traders who have recently entered the market and are actively buying “growth” securities or hype names like Tesla will also roll over from securities to crypt in the event of a decline in the stock market, which is expected in late 2021 or early 2022. Therefore, before the new year, cryptocurrencies are a growth market, but it is worth remembering that significant declines often occur after growth.

Nikita Soshnikov, director of Alfacash:

The launch of the ETF on Bitcoin futures from ProShares remains the main growth driver for the first cryptocurrency. The volumes demonstrated in the first days of trading confirm the demand for such an instrument in the market for traditional financial instruments.

Other positive factors were the news of the Texas Firefighters’ Pension Fund investing in Bitcoin and Ether, as well as the emergence of cryptocurrency ATMs at Walmart. Although this news did not so much provoke as it simply supported the general enthusiasm of the bidders.

If bitcoin manages to confidently gain a foothold above $ 67,000, then the coin has every chance of surpassing $ 70,000 in the coming week. Perhaps not immediately, but after several local breakouts followed by a correction below $ 70,000.

The further scenario can develop like an avalanche: if bitcoin gains a foothold above $ 70,000, then there is a high probability of rush demand. And then the cryptocurrency rate will easily exceed both $ 75,000 and $ 80,000 within a few days. But further growth seems unlikely to me.

Most likely, after the breakdown of $ 80,000, bitcoin will hit the ceiling of sell orders placed by investors taking profit, and will correct below this level.

To consolidate above $ 80,000 and rise to $ 100,000, new impulses will be required, for example, the approval of a Bitcoin ETF tied directly to cryptocurrency, rather than futures.

Earlier, JPMorgan named the main factor in the current rally in Bitcoin.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER