Experts told who will make money on the energy crisis in China

MOSCOW, October 24 – PRIME. Despite the fact that the EU complains about high prices for gas and electricity, so far not the residents of the European Union are suffering from the lack of electricity and heat, but ordinary Chinese. Severe power outages have occurred in most provinces in China and have affected more than 300 million people. Experts told Rossiyskaya Gazeta in more detail.

The publication writes that in some cities in northeast China traffic lights and street lighting do not work, elevators are stopped in skyscrapers, and there are water supply interruptions in some areas. As a result, many industrial enterprises were forced to stop production. Ideally, China needs gas under long-term contracts and at moderate, at least average annual prices. At the moment, most of the LNG is imported under spot contracts (fast delivery and payment for goods at the exchange price).

Alexander Kurdin, an expert at the Analytical Center for the Government of the Russian Federation, believes that the causes of the energy crisis in China are complex. In his opinion, difficult weather and climatic conditions – cold winters and hot summers – required energy consumption higher than expected. Secondly, problems with the supply of coal due to the refusal of its imports from Australia and its own production restrictions in order to reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere played an important role. Thirdly, the active recovery of the Chinese economy has sharply increased the demand for raw materials.

Analysts are confident that China will reorient itself towards concluding long-term contracts for the supply of energy resources, which are beneficial to exporters of raw materials. For the market of the largest importer of oil, LNG and coal, a serious struggle has already begun, in which companies from Russia, the USA and the Middle East are participating. And that’s not counting coal and LNG producers from Australia, who are hardly ready to give up superprofits due to the careless statements of their government, which have ruined relations with the Chinese authorities.

Under long-term contracts, China receives pipeline gas from Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Myanmar. But even the total volume of these supplies is able to satisfy less than 20% (about 60 billion cubic meters) of China’s gas needs (expected to be about 370 billion cubic meters in 2021). And coal and oil have long been sold at exchange prices, and their value is now growing due to record gas prices.

Russia will not be able to quickly increase its gas liquefaction capacity, as well as attract new tankers for LNG supplies, new additional LNG production capacities will appear in our country only in 2023, when the first line of the Arctic LNG-2 plant will be launched. Vladimir Bragin, Director for Analysis of Financial Markets and Macroeconomics of Alfa-Capital Management Company, told the “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” CFA. It is easier with oil, he said, but there is a problem because of the restrictions on production within the OPEC +, which Russia must comply with.

As for coal, Russia in the first half of 2021 has already increased its supplies to China by 50% (to 24.1 million tons). Valery Andrianov, an associate professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, believes that the prospects for growth in purchases of Russian coal are great, especially since relations with Australia (formerly the main importer of coal to China) in Beijing have only worsened recently.

“The problem is that Russian exports to the east are still limited by the capacity of the BAM and Transsib railways. Work is underway to expand them, but they are planned to be completed only in 2024. And China needs energy resources now. And here they come on the scene. USA: after all, China already has an agreement with the United States on the purchase of LNG, signed in early 2020, “the expert recalled.

Information that China is in talks with US companies for long-term LNG supplies has already been leaked to the press. And here one cannot even blame Beijing for double standards. China used every opportunity to obtain energy resources in other countries. Qatar has increased its LNG supplies to the Asia-Pacific region, including China, and even had to refuse to increase shipments to Europe. Russia has also increased its export of coal and gas to the east. Only Australia remained on the sidelines, but China’s relations with it are worse than with the United States.

The only thing that can hinder the growth of American influence in China’s energy market is that within the United States, prices for gas, coal and oil products are also not going smoothly. The government even discusses the possibility of banning gas exports from the country, and uses all political leverage on OPEC to lower oil prices.

Andrianov believes that the demand for energy resources from the PRC will inevitably lead to an increase in world prices for them, which will only provoke new waves of the energy crisis. Therefore, the expert emphasizes, it would be more logical for China to rely on internal resources. For example, plans have already been announced to increase coal production in Inner Mongolia. But this, of course, does not negate the fact that China will look for opportunities to increase purchases of energy carriers. In particular, Russian pipeline gas, the supply of which, in any case, is more profitable for the PRC than the purchase of spot LNG (including the American one), Andrianov summed up.