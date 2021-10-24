Experts told who will make money on the energy crisis in China

MOSCOW, October 24 – PRIME. Despite the fact that the EU complains about high prices for gas and electricity, so far not the residents of the European Union are suffering from the lack of electricity and heat, but ordinary Chinese. Severe power outages have occurred in most provinces in China and have affected more than 300 million people. Experts told Rossiyskaya Gazeta in more detail.

The publication writes that in some cities in northeast China traffic lights and street lighting do not work, elevators are stopped in skyscrapers, and there are water supply interruptions in some areas. As a result, many industrial enterprises were forced to stop production. Ideally, China needs gas under long-term contracts and at moderate, at least average annual prices. At the moment, most of the LNG is imported under spot contracts (fast delivery and payment for goods at the exchange price).

Alexander Kurdin, an expert at the Analytical Center for the Government of the Russian Federation, believes that the causes of the energy crisis in China are complex. In his opinion, difficult weather and climatic conditions – cold winters and hot summers – required energy consumption higher than expected. Secondly, problems with the supply of coal due to the refusal of its imports from Australia and its own production restrictions in order to reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere played an important role. Thirdly, the active recovery of the Chinese economy has sharply increased the demand for raw materials.

Analysts are confident that China will reorient itself towards concluding long-term contracts for the supply of energy resources, which are beneficial to exporters of raw materials. For the market of the largest importer of oil, LNG and coal, a serious struggle has already begun, in which companies from Russia, the USA and the Middle East are participating. And that’s not counting coal and LNG producers from Australia, who are hardly ready to give up superprofits due to the careless statements of their government, which have ruined relations with the Chinese authorities.

Under long-term contracts, China receives pipeline gas from Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Myanmar. But even the total volume of these supplies is able to satisfy less than 20% (about 60 billion cubic meters) of China’s gas needs (expected to be about 370 billion cubic meters in 2021). And coal and oil have long been sold at exchange prices, and their value is now growing due to record gas prices.

Russia will not be able to quickly increase its gas liquefaction capacity, as well as attract new tankers for LNG supplies, new additional LNG production capacities will appear in our country only in 2023, when the first line of the Arctic LNG-2 plant will be launched. Vladimir Bragin, Director for Analysis of Financial Markets and Macroeconomics of Alfa-Capital Management Company, told the “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” CFA. It is easier with oil, he said, but there is a problem because of the restrictions on production within the OPEC +, which Russia must comply with.