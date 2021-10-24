Favorite cryptocurrency Elon Musk predicted a record growth: Cryptocurrency: Economy: Lenta.ru

The Dogecoin cryptocurrency was predicted to grow at a record pace. According to trader Justin Bennett, the coin’s price could increase by more than a thousand percent. The expert came to such conclusions after analyzing the course schedule. The analyst wrote about his assumption in Twitter-account.

“DOGE does what it does best. The last two breakthroughs have resulted in gains of 1,000 percent or more. The latest round of consolidation lasted three times longer than the period leading up to the April 1,200 percent breakout, ”Bennett wrote.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin is trading at $ 0.23, according to the CoinGecko crypto exchange. Elon Musk named the “meme” coin his favorite after a comic poll was posted on Dogecoin’s Twitter account. In it, users were asked to vote for the most suitable candidate for the position of project manager, and the billionaire won by a wide margin. In May 2021, Elon Musk actually joined the Dogecoin team.

In September, the billionaire noted a significant disadvantage of his beloved cryptocurrency. According to Elon Musk, the creators of Dogecoin should reduce transaction fees so that the coins can be used more often in retail purchases – for example, when paying for movies.