Federal cultural institutions, except theaters and museums, will be closed on non-working days – Society

MOSCOW, October 24. / TASS /. Federal cultural institutions, except for museums and theaters, will be closed on non-working days. This was reported on Sunday on the website of the Cabinet.

“Federal institutions of culture, with the exception of theaters and museums, suspend their functioning during non-working days,” the list of decisions taken at a government meeting on October 22 says.

The decisions were made as part of the implementation of the decree of the President of the Russian Federation of October 20 on the establishment of non-working days in the country in October-November.

Visiting rules

According to the list of government decisions, theaters and museums need to ensure that a number of conditions are met. So, they can work provided that they are simultaneously present during non-working days no more than 50%, and after the end of non-working days, no more than 70% of the total capacity of the event venue.

At the same time, adult visitors must have QR codes confirming the fact of vaccination against covid or the fact of a previous illness. Citizens who have medical contraindications for vaccination must present the appropriate document in paper form, certified by the attending physician and the head of the medical organization (or by the deputy head, endowed with such powers). Also, citizens who have contraindications to vaccination and have not undergone covid can provide a QR code confirming a negative result of a PCR study performed a day before visiting a theater or museum.

“Admission to federal cultural institutions (theaters and museums) of military personnel and persons equated to them, if they do not have a two-dimensional bar code (QR code) [осуществляется] upon presentation of a medical document in the form approved by the relevant federal executive body and issued by medical organizations subordinate to it, confirming the transferred disease with a new coronavirus infection or the fact of vaccination (containing the last name, first name, patronymic of the vaccinated, the number (series) of the vaccine administered and the date of vaccination) , as well as an identity document, “- says the list of decisions.

At the same time, for persons who do not have the above documents, a refund is provided for purchased tickets. Citizens under the age of 18 can visit theaters and museums with personal protective equipment.

According to the list of decisions, theaters and museums also need to ensure that citizens are widely informed on the Internet about the specifics of working on non-working days. In addition, cultural institutions must ensure compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements, including increased control over the use of personal protective equipment by visitors.

Work of medical institutions

Federal medical institutions on non-working days will continue to provide high-tech and emergency care.

“The federal executive authorities that have subordinate organizations providing medical care to citizens, including those with a new coronavirus infection or suspected including high-tech, medical care, including medical care for a new coronavirus infection, “the list of solutions says.

These institutions will have to ensure the reception and hospitalization of citizens to provide them with emergency and urgent medical care (including on an outpatient basis), “as well as citizens with diseases in the presence of indications and the impossibility of postponing treatment, including for obtaining high-tech medical assistance included and not included in the basic compulsory health insurance program. “

At the same time, people will be allowed to enter hospitals only upon presentation of a QR code or a paper document on vaccination, a previous illness or a negative test for covid (in the case of officially established contraindications to vaccination), made no earlier than a day before admission to the hospital.

For the military and persons equated to them, in the absence of a QR code, the medical institution must accept the relevant documents in paper form “in the form approved by the relevant federal executive body.”