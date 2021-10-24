Five people were killed in a collision between a truck and a bus in Kalmykia

https://ria.ru/20211024/dtp-1755990256.html

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. A truck and a bus collided in Kalmykia, five people were killed, seven were injured, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reports. Elista-Stavropol “there was a head-on collision of a Kamaz truck with a Neoplan passenger bus en route from Makhachkala to St. Petersburg,” the message says. It is specified that there were 28 passengers on the bus. The victims are temporarily accommodated in a roadside cafe, said a representative of the regional GUMCh. Four units of equipment and 14 rescuers were involved in eliminating the consequences of the accident. An investigative and operational group continues to work on the spot.

