Five signs that it’s time to urgently change the timing belt – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The timing belt is responsible for the synchronous operation of the camshafts and crankshafts of an internal combustion engine. As a rule, it also drives the water pump of the engine cooling system. On most engines, when this ligament breaks, the pistons “meet” the valves, which can lead to a major overhaul of the motor. Let’s figure out by what signs to determine that the timing belt needs to be hastily replaced.

“Overrun”

The first thing to be guided by when determining the timing of replacing the timing belt is the “mileage” of this consumable. Much depends on the car model. Therefore, first of all, we check the manual.

As a rule, automakers recommend changing the timing belt with a mileage of 50 to 100 thousand km. At the same time, even the timing belts of famous brands do not take care of more than 130 thousand km.

Operating conditions

However, it is clear that it is impossible to focus only on the mileage in this case. The “age” of the part and the operating conditions of the vehicle also play an important role.

The average belt life is 5 years. After such a period, the rubber from which the consumable is made begins to tan and deteriorate. At the same time, if the machine is regularly operated off-road, it is possible that sand and small stones get into the timing belt mechanism (the protective belt covers are not completely sealed). This dirt can act as an abrasive, accelerating component failure.

Leaks and damage

If oil from leaked camshaft oil seals or coolant from a leaked pump gets on the belt, it is guaranteed to reduce the resource of the timing belt. Oil leaks, for example, can cause the belt to slip, which can cause the valves and pistons to run out of sync.

The latter will not have time to close, as a result of which the pistons will bend. The valve guides also break quite often. Even more often, the belt is torn by the drive of a leaking pump.

Antifreeze is an aggressive medium for rubber elements of a car. You should also pay attention to abrasions and delamination of the belt, most often due to its poor tension (in most cases, due to incorrect adjustment of the tensioner) or due to wear of the pulleys of the drive accessories (oil pumps or coolant pumps, etc.) ).

Sliding down

A fairly common cause of the premature death of the timing belt is its sliding off the tension roller, followed by distortion. As a result, the edges of the belt are cut off against the roller chamfers (the so-called shoulders), and the width of the belt can literally be cut in half.

Most often, such a scenario provokes a faulty tension roller, bending of the stud of its attachment, a poor-quality belt (a defective part can have different stiffness in width and begin to “float” towards less rigidity), as well as the development of crankshaft toothed pulleys, wear of the pump pulley or its misalignment … The latter problem is especially relevant for domestic vehicles.

Aurally

It is often possible to understand that the belt will soon break by ear, tracking the characteristic clicking and rustling. This accompaniment, which occurs at regular intervals (as a rule, the higher the engine speed, the more intense and more frequent the sound is), can signal that the belt is damaged (stratified, frayed, torn). Cyclic clicking is also produced by damaged idler roller bearings or pump.