Forecaster promised Muscovites the coldest night of autumn
The coldest night since the beginning of autumn is expected in Moscow on Monday night, the temperature can drop to minus 3, in the morning a crust of ice will appear on the roads at 1-2 RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021
2021-10-24T10: 53
2021-10-24T10: 53
2021-10-24T10: 53
MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The coldest night since the beginning of autumn is expected in Moscow on Monday night, the temperature can drop to minus 3, in the morning a crust of ice of 1-2 millimeters will appear on the roads, leading employee of the Phobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets told RIA Novosti. Monday, thanks to the ridge of the anticyclone, the weather will clear up, but the cold snap will intensify, frosts will hit – in Moscow to minus 1 to minus 3, in the Moscow region – zero to minus 5. This will be the coldest night of the current season. will be covered with a crust of ice 1-2 millimeters thick. So pedestrians and motorists will have to be careful tomorrow, “Tishkovets said.
