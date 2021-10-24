Former Georgian President Nika Gvaramia’s lawyer announced the danger to the life of Mikhail Saakashvili

Politicians will soon have to be hospitalized due to a hunger strike.

The Georgian leadership intends to simulate a riot in the prison hospital, as a result of which the former president will be killed. This was announced by the politician’s lawyer Nika Gvaramia. According to him, prisoners have already been transferred to a medical institution, who must implement this plan. The representative of the ex-head of state demanded that Mikhail Saakashvili be transferred not to a prison hospital, but to a multifunctional clinic. How the lawyer learned about this plan of the authorities, he did not specify.

The politician’s health has deteriorated this week. Saakashvili’s personal doctor noted that he had to undergo a blood transfusion. The former president has been on a hunger strike for the twenty-fourth day and refuses to eat while under arrest.

In turn, representatives of the Georgian authorities have repeatedly stressed that there will be no special attitude towards Saakashvili, and that he will be transferred to the same hospital to which other prisoners would be sent. Also, Minister of Health Ekaterina Tikaradze said that the prison clinic has all the conditions for the treatment of the ex-president.

Mikheil Saakashvili secretly returned to Georgia ahead of the municipal elections earlier this month. He was charged with illegally crossing the border, and, in addition, several criminal cases were opened against the ex-president in the country.