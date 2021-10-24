French schools are experiencing an unprecedented wave of violence – InoTV

In France, many cases of extremely aggressive behavior at school towards both students and teachers have recently been widely publicized, Le Figaro analyzes. Noting the increase in violence among adolescents, the country’s authorities are trying to create “shelters” in educational institutions, taking measures to quickly respond to conflict situations and their prompt resolution.

French schools have faced an unprecedented wave of violence, Le Figaro writes. In October alone, in Combe-la-Ville, a student violently threw the teacher to the floor when she tried to get out, and two others filmed what was happening on the phone; in Pierrelat, someone in a balaclava threw a chair at the teacher; in Brunois, a primary school teacher was beaten by an eight-year-old schoolboy. The publication tried to find out whether there is really an increase in aggression against teachers, or this is the effect of increased media attention to this problem.

In September 2019, the Ministry of Education issued a circular detailing a plan to tackle school violence, the French newspaper said. Among the measures – support for students who have been expelled from schools many times, their education in special classes, shortening the time for disciplinary councils, a reminder that work in the field of education is an aggravating circumstance in criminal cases. After the assassination of Samuel Pati, a special organization was created at each institution, which must immediately respond to cases of violence of any type, including harassment, encroachment on republican values ​​and radicalism. In Combe-la-Ville, teachers and their unions noted the prompt intervention of the leadership, but indicated that without the viral video, everything could be different. On October 13, the court sentenced the student to five months in prison on probation.

According to the Independent Association for Secular Solidarity (ASL), which works to protect teaching staff, there have been fewer reports of school violence in 2020. At the same time, the organization itself emphasizes that this “false»Recession due to the coronavirus crisis and the introduction of quarantine. ASL analysis shows that in “normal year“Number of cases opened”would be at least the same or even more than in 2019”, And the peak would have been in November last year.

A recent study by the School Safety Information and Surveillance System (SIVIS), conducted by the French Ministry of Education’s statistics service on the basis of “serious” cases, shows a slight increase in violence in secondary and stable conditions in high school. In 2019-2020, the average rate of such cases per 1000 pupils was 8.6 for secondary school, up from 7.1 three years ago, with the highest rate for the senior vocational school (13.8). Prestigious schools, unsurprisingly, are more likely to report no major incidents (56%) than socially less fortunate ones (24%). Among the cases of aggression, insults (39%), physical violence (30%), which is more common in secondary school, theft and damage to property (7%), prevail, while the use of alcohol and drugs (4%), as well as the carrying of knives ( 4%) remain rare incidents.

At the same time, news reports are reminiscent of real-life incidents of violence that lead to drama. In August, a student at the Elite High School of Saint-Joseph in Reims died after a classmate stabbed him with a knife. The reason was a quarrel over a video posted on Instagram. In March of this year, 14-year-old Alisha drowned in the Seine, where she was pushed after being beaten by two classmates. The reason was a photo of Alisha half-naked, which was distributed on Snapchat.

“it cruel but undeniable statement: now no institution, no region, no social and professional group have escaped (violence. – InoTV) ”, – states the information report on violence in schools, presented in the Senate on September 21. According to him, a quarter of high school students (mostly girls) have become victims of cyber bullying. In this regard, the authors of the test remind that since 2010 there have been agreements between the Ministry of Education, the police, the judicial system and the health care system, but the state policy is not yet well-established. So, bullying in social networks “takes place in real time in private messages protected by secret correspondence“, And the headquarters of the Internet platforms is located”not in France or even in Europe”, The report says. Thus, “it is impossible to resort to significant and effective legal action either within the framework of the European or within the framework of the international»Justice.

Gang warfare in hostile neighborhoods leads to violence at the doorstep or inside schools, social media increases the violence and surprise of attacks, and cyber harassment extends beyond the school world. The authorities still want to see in schools “asylum“Devoid of any violence – but how to do this, asks Le Figaro, if children and adolescents spend most of their time there and bring conflicts with them? According to the French newspaper, school violence is not only a problem for the Ministry of Education: it must be dealt with jointly by the justice system, the police and the associations.