FSIN denies reports of attempted mass suicide in Kaluga colony No. 3

The regional department of the department said that the information about this does not correspond to reality, reports “Interfax”. No further comments followed. The prosecutor’s office began checking information about a mass suicide attempt in a colony near Kaluga.

Lawyer Yulia Chvanova reported that several dozen prisoners had cut open their veins. She told the Ekho Moskvy radio station that earlier convicts had complained about beatings and conditions of detention. Lawyer Yulia Chvanova said that she intends to come to this colony in the coming days.

On the eve of the Interior Ministry put on the wanted list of former prisoner Sergei Savelyev, who handed over a video archive of torture and rape of prisoners in the Saratov prison hospital to the human rights project Gulagu.net. After the video was published, criminal cases were initiated. Savelyev expressed regret that the security forces are not looking for real criminals.

Dissatisfaction with the treatment of prisoners and the conditions in which they are held – as a rule, because of this, riots broke out in the colonies. In the middle of the month, an emergency occurred in the first strict regime colony in Vladikavkaz. The relatives of the inmates complained about their mistreatment in the correctional facility. In the penitentiary service, the riots in the colony were explained by the provocation of two prisoners. According to the official version, they did not obey the demands of the colony officers during the search and called on the inmates to start riots. More than two hundred people took part in the riot, it was suppressed by the forces of the Russian Guard.

In September, in the colony of the Khabarovsk Territory, two prisoners died as a result of an emergency. The FSIN spoke about a mass brawl, the human rights project gulagu.net, in turn, reported about a riot that was suppressed by the FSIN special forces.

In March, in the Kamensk-Uralsk colony in the Sverdlovsk region, a group of prisoners opened their veins, protesting against the constant bullying by other inmates and the inaction of the colony leadership. The FSIN claimed that the inmates broke 20 surveillance cameras, smashed windows and called on other inmates to violence.

Perhaps the loudest was the riot a year and a half ago in the Angarsk colony. Several hundred people took part in it. The prisoners opposed the actions of the administration of the institution. On the parade ground, they threw stones at the jailers, demanding to know where they had taken the prisoners, who had previously tried to commit suicide. Then they set fire to the buildings in the industrial zone. About 20 people in the barracks inflicted bodily harm on themselves. To suppress the unrest, the special forces of the main directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service were involved. One person died. After the riot, several criminal cases were opened in the colony. One has to do with leadership. The former head of the colony and several other employees are suspected of negligence and abuse of office, as a result of which the prisoners were tortured. A riot of convicts also broke out last year in one of the colonies of the Ulyanovsk region.

Human rights activists in a number of emergencies demanded direct intervention in the situation of the Russian president.