FT announced plans of the EU to resume the work of the diplomatic mission in Kabul :: Politics :: RBC

The European Union intends to reopen its diplomatic mission in Kabul within a month in order to deepen interaction with the terrorist movement Taliban, banned in Russia. This was reported by the Financial Times with reference to sources.

According to the sources of the publication, last month the EU sent a mission to Afghanistan to study the possibility of returning its representatives, as well as to study the implementation of the promised package of regional assistance in the amount of about € 1 billion. with the Taliban that the security of the diplomatic mission should be ensured either by employees of private security companies or by the security services of the countries of the community, but in Kabul they say that the building can only be guarded by representatives of the movement.

“We can confirm that we are working to establish a minimum field presence. For security reasons we cannot go into details, ”EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told the FT.