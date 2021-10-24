Gas-free week – Newspaper Kommersant No. 194 (7156) dated 10/25/2021

Gazprom will stop deliveries to Moldova, unless a new contract is signed with the republic. The parties do not agree on the price of gas, and a compromise is not visible. Chisinau is preparing to buy fuel from alternative suppliers, but in this case Transnistria may remain without gas, which accounts for more than half of the annual consumption. The conflict has gone beyond the scope of a commercial dispute and may complicate relations between Moscow and Chisinau.

Negotiation without a contract

After the failure of negotiations on a new contract for the supply of Russian gas to Moldova, the dispute between Moscow and Chisinau went public. The results of the meetings held on October 21-22 in the Russian capital were commented on Facebook by one of their participants – Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu.

He said that during the negotiations Chisinau indicated that it wants a long-term contract between Moldovagaz and Gazprom, beneficial for both parties. But, Mr. Spinu emphasized, the proposal made by Gazprom is “unprofitable for our citizens”.

According to him, the price offered by the Russian side, “which includes financial and non-financial conditions, including the payment of the historical debt, is higher than the proposals on the international gas markets.”

“The Republic of Moldova cannot agree to pay a higher price for gas than other states in the region,” said Mr. Spinu.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that Chisinau wants a new round of negotiations with Gazprom. In the meantime, he will look for alternative suppliers to provide the country with gas and diversify sources of supply. At the moment, according to Andrei Spinu, there is an agreement with Gazprom on additional gas supplies in October – 5 million cubic meters per day. “We hope these volumes will arrive in the near future,” the official wrote.

Whether the Russian-Moldovan gas talks will continue this week is unclear: a new meeting of the parties has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the contract expires this week. Recall that the contract expired on September 30, but was extended for a month.

Gazprom blames the Moldovan side for the problems. “There is a difficult situation with Russian gas supplies to Moldova. The blame lies entirely with the Moldovan authorities. We are talking about a crisis of non-payments on the part of Moldova for Russian gas, “said the official representative of Gazprom, Sergei Kupriyanov, on October 23.

According to Mr. Kupriyanov, Moldova has accumulated a debt to Gazprom.

“At present, the body of the debt is $ 433 million, and taking into account the delay in payments, the total amount of debt is $ 709 million. At the same time, the representatives of Moldova, for some reason, do not want to recognize the accumulated amount of debt. The representatives of Moldova also do not like the price of gas, although the pricing here is clear and transparent, ”he said.

The representative of Gazprom noted that, “despite the accumulated debts, the Moldovan side is asking to extend the contract for the supply of gas for October and November this year.” “Gazprom meets halfway here too, has signed a contract for October and is ready to extend the contract for November if the Moldovan side pays in full for the supplies for September and October this year,” Sergei Kupriyanov said.

He also made a reservation that if the payment for gas supplies is not fully paid and a new contract is signed from December 1 of this year, supplies to Moldova will be stopped.

Price Disputes

The pricing, which previously took into account changes in prices for petroleum products, was changed to a full peg to the price of the German hub NCG with a time basis for a month in advance. Thus, in October Moldova pays for gas about $ 800 per 1,000 cubic meters. If the contract is extended to November, which is one of the intermediate options, the price will already be about € 86.997 per 1 MW • h, or about $ 1.1 thousand per 1,000 cubic meters.

This pricing did not suit the Moldovan side, which proposed changing the time base for a year in advance during the negotiations. A contract with a long-term index would help Chisinau avoid price surges in case of sharp changes in the markets, and the cost of gas purchases would decrease by 30-50% from the current one. But, representatives of “Gazprom” did not agree with this proposal, insisting on maintaining the previous link, says one of the interlocutors of “Kommersant”.

According to Kommersant’s sources, Gazprom offered a discount of 25% of the market price, but subject to repayment of the historical debt of Moldova (excluding Transnistria), which reached $ 709 million. The Moldovan delegation was offered to pay off the loan body – $ 433 million – for three years, and the remainder (accumulated delay) – two more. The Russian monopoly offered to conclude a restructuring agreement during November. “These are good, normal conditions, and the problem here is not with Gazprom,” said one of Kommersant’s interlocutors, who is close to the negotiations.

Kommersant’s high-ranking interlocutor in the Moldovan government does not consider the proposal to pay off the debt acceptable. “We acknowledge the debt. But we do not know all of its elements. We need an audit, ”he notes. However, the interlocutor continues, the catch is not even this, but the fact that the payment of the debt in conjunction with the current high price for gas, even taking into account the discount offered by Russia in the amount of 25%, creates a large financial burden.

According to his calculations, “in such a package, gas is obtained at $ 1.4 thousand (per 1,000 cubic meters. – “B”), and the burden will fall on the budget ”.

The country simply has no money for this, he sums up. According to him, it is more profitable not to pay the debt for six months and start paying when the gas becomes cheaper.

In addition to paying off the debt, the Moldovan official said, during the negotiations with Gazprom, it was a question of postponing the introduction of the Third Energy Package in Moldova. The republic has long assumed obligations to divide the assets of Moldovagaz into three independent companies that will be engaged in the supply, transportation and distribution of gas, but has not done so yet.

The interlocutor of Kommersant said that the Russian side proposed to postpone this issue until Moldovagaz pays off its debt to Gazprom for at least a year. Chisinau, says a Kommersant source, can wait a year at the most, since otherwise it could lose financial assistance from the EU, due, among other things, to the introduction of the Third Energy Package.

Noting that Chisinau would like to come to an agreement with Gazprom, the interlocutor of Kommersant said that Moldova is not just preparing for the fact that there may not be a contract, but already has alternative proposals for gas supplies. The tender was announced earlier by the Moldovan company Energocom: “They already have offers at a price of less than $ 1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. If there are no supplies from Gazprom, at the first stage we will take it through Energocom ”. Among those who are ready to supply gas, the official named suppliers from Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine.

Ukraine offers to supply up to 100 million cubic meters to Moldova in November, but the price, according to another source of Kommersant, under this contract will not be lower than the cost of Russian gas, since it is proposed to link it to the TTF hub on a day-ahead basis. Day-ahead spot contacts on TTF are now trading at € 86.6 per 1 MWh, or about $ 1,097 per 1,000 cubic meters. But this volume is calculated only for Moldova, and it is unclear how the consumption of the left bank will be closed in this scenario.

Of the 3 billion cubic meters of gas that the republic annually consumes, the lion’s share – 1.9 billion – falls on the unrecognized Transnistria, where the powerful Moldavskaya GRES, the Moldavian Metallurgical Plant and other energy-intensive industries are located.

Over the years of the existence of the Transnistrian conflict, a practice has developed in which the left-bank regions of Moldova simply do not pay for Russian gas, and Gazprom does not raise the issue of paying off the debt, which is about $ 8 billion.

Chisinau makes it clear that if gas is not supplied to the country by Gazprom, then Transnistria may face problems. “The question is how to secure Transnistria,” the Moldovan official admits.

Katya Yafimava, a senior researcher at the Oxford Institute for Energy Research, believes that Moldova is unlikely to benefit from fuel purchases other than Gazprom. “In most European countries, gas prices are exchange-based. Gas can either be bought at the hubs or under contracts, in most of which the price formula is indexed to the prices at the hubs. The uncomfortable truth for Moldova is that wherever it tries to buy gas, the price will be tied to the hubs, plus the cost of transportation from the hub to Moldova (hub plus transport). That is, the market, competitive gas price for Moldova cannot be lower than the price tied to the hub, which was proposed by Gazprom, ”Ms. Yafimava said in a comment to Kommersant. She believes that the parties have the opportunity to find a mutually acceptable solution and avoid a full-scale crisis, if they manage not to politicize the current situation, “it is actually economic, not political.”

There is no politics, but it is

The fact that there is no politics in the Russian-Moldovan gas dispute was also stated in Gazprom. “There is no politics here, Gazprom is a joint stock company and cannot operate at a loss, cannot afford to lose tax payments to the RF budget. There are limits to patience. Moldova itself is provoking a crisis with its own hands, ”said Sergei Kupriyanov.

In Moldova, meanwhile, another version is widespread. It is not yet expressed by the authorities, but by representatives of non-governmental organizations and politicians oriented towards Europe. “Moscow has decided to use its instruments of influence in the energy sector with a clear desire to bring down the rating of the new government,” said Valeriu Pasha, an analyst at the WatchDog Moldova research center. “The goal is clear: to enhance the effect of the economic crisis. This is not a commercial dispute. When a Gazprom representative comes out and says that he cannot work at a loss, it’s ridiculous when there is more than $ 8 billion in debt for unpaid gas in Transnistria ”.

According to the expert, for the republic it is becoming a matter of principle “to break the vicious circle of dependence on Gazprom and introduce the Third Energy Package.”

Former adviser to Moldovan President Maya Sandu Sergei Tofilat called the current situation “blackmail of Moscow”: “A similar scenario was used in Ukraine. In April 2014, Gazprom almost doubled the price of gas and also demanded to pay off alleged debts for gas in the amount of $ 2.2 billion. Why? Because the Ukrainian people have decided to get out of the Moscow orbit and embark on the path of democratization. “

The gas dispute, thus, has already acquired a political overtones and may well complicate relations between Moscow and Chisinau, which have not really been established: since the coming to power in Moldova a year ago, the pro-Western President Maia Sandu has not yet had a single contact with Russia at the highest level.

Tatiana Dyatel, Vladimir Soloviev