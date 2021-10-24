Germany has come up with a way to “harm” Russia because of the gas situation

https://ria.ru/20211024/gaz-1755991934.html

The journalist Christoph Herwartz, in an article for the German newspaper Handelsblatt, proposed a way to “confront” Russia amid rising gas prices in Europe. RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The journalist Christoph Herwartz, in an article for the German newspaper Handelsblatt, proposed a way to “confront” Russia amid rising gas prices in Europe. In his opinion, the European Union countries should start buying gas together, and not separately. The author of the publication argues that European politicians are already considering this prospect. Herwartz also noted that greater “independence” from Russia will bring a wider use of the energy of water, solar and wind. In recent months, the gas market in Europe is markedly feverish. If at the beginning of August, futures were trading at around $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, then by the end of September they more than doubled, and on October 6 they reached a historical maximum of $ 1937. Then there was some pullback, but prices still remain high. Earlier, the CEO of the Eastern Committee of the German economy, Michael Harms, said that Russia could not provoke a rise in gas prices in Europe. Klaus Ernst and Peter Ramsauer, chairmen of the Bundestag committees – the Committee on Economy and Energy and the Committee on Economic Cooperation and Development – also pointed to the lack of evidence of Moscow’s involvement, while the Kremlin responded to accusations by pointing out that Western politicians had miscalculated when switching to alternative energy sources. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the statements about the use of gas by Russia as a weapon complete nonsense and nonsense. Moscow has repeatedly noted that it is fulfilling all its obligations to its European partners and is ready to sell more gas. Experts attribute this growth to several factors: the low occupancy rate of European underground gas storage facilities, limited supply from major suppliers and high demand for LNG in Asia.

