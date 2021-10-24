Germany opposed the introduction of border controls in the EU because of migrants :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Matthias Schrader / AP



German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer opposed the introduction of border controls at the internal borders of the EU in light of the increase in the number of illegal migrants arriving in Europe, including through Belarus. He stated this in an interview with Bild.

“If possible, there should be no more border controls inside Europe. This, however, will only be possible if the protection of external borders works, ”he said.

Seehofer noted that in light of the influx of migrants through Belarus, hundreds of German federal police officers are serving on the border between Germany and Poland. “If necessary, I am ready to strengthen my presence there,” the minister said. According to him, more than 6 thousand unauthorized penetrations from the territory of Belarus and Poland have already taken place this year.

At the same time, he supported the tightening of control on the Polish-Belarusian border. “In the spirit of the European idea, I am convinced that we must know who is coming to us. It is perfectly legal if we guard the external border in this way so that no illegal crossing occurs. Anyone who wants to enter must fulfill the conditions, and this must be controlled, ”said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.