Germany took note of Erdogan’s statement on ambassadors of ten countries – RT in Russian

Berlin said it took into account the statement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the possible announcement of ambassadors of ten countries persona non grata.

This is reported by Zeit with reference to the German Foreign Ministry.

“We have taken note of the statements of Turkish President Erdogan,” the newspaper quotes the statement of the German Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry noted that they will conduct active consultations with nine other mentioned countries.

Earlier, the embassies of ten countries – Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States – called on Turkey to release the human rights defender, founder of the cultural foundation Anadolu Kültür AŞ Osman Kavala. After that, the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors of these countries.

On October 23, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he had instructed the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs to declare ambassadors of ten countries, who called for the release of human rights activist Osman Kavala, persona non grata.

According to RIA Novosti, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic has not yet officially declared the diplomats persona non grata.