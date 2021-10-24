GISMETEO: Why do they steal used batteries from cars? – Auto

Specialists of the publication “Argumenty i Fakty” told why the number of thefts of car batteries has increased so much and who benefits from it. Many organizations that accept used batteries operate legally, but some buy batteries clandestinely.

© shutterstock.com

The battery of the car consists of three parts: a plastic case, lead plates and an electrolyte. A standard battery weighs about 15 kilograms, although a battery for a powerful SUV can weigh as much as 25-30 kilograms. Trucks are equipped with the heaviest batteries – there you can find batteries weighing up to 50 kilograms.

The cost of a used battery at collection points is calculated from its weight: 30-50 rubles per kilogram. Accordingly, for one copy you can get about 500 rubles. Then the battery goes to a recycling station, where it is disassembled in parts: plastic – in one direction, electrolyte – in the other. But the lead plates are sent to the hands of non-ferrous metal buyers.

It is these plates that attract the attention of buyers, since the cost of such metal is much higher: 120–130 rubles per kilogram. Thus, buyers earn almost twice as much from recycling such batteries.

Since the sale and recycling of old batteries is quite a profitable business, experienced car owners have already come up with a couple of “life hacks” to protect their batteries from theft. Many people install hinges and additional grilles – for greater safety of property.

Usually, such methods are quite effective, since thieves prefer to remove the battery quickly, and such protection will have to tinker with.