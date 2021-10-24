Gladilin accused Vitoria of the defeat of Spartak from Zenit – Gazeta.Ru

Former footballer and coach of “Spartak” Valery Gladilin called the culprit for the crushing defeat of the red and whites from Zenit with a score of 1: 7. According to him, the responsibility for this failure lies entirely with the head coach of Muscovites Rue Vitoria.

“The absence of Gigot, of course, played a role. The entire defense of “Spartak” was held on him and on Djikia. Playing three defenders against Zenit is a coach’s mistake. Because both Kofrie and Rasskazov do not know how to play against fast players. It was only a matter of time before they would score that much. After four goals from Leicester, it was clear that it was impossible to play with three defenders – Rasskazov is not a central defender at all, a flank player who is constantly losing his position. Okay, there is nothing to blame on one guy, the whole game has failed – the coach is to blame. After Leicester, he had to draw conclusions, but instead got seven from Zenit. This is entirely Vitoria’s fault.

The task was set before him. They didn’t just sign the contract. If the coach does not fulfill the task, then he leaves, this is a natural question. And how and on what terms are already technical issues, “Gladilin told Gazeta.Ru.

Formerly Gladilin expressed disappointment the team’s game against Zenit.